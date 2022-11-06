Who is Tiger Woods' niece? Everything you need to know about Cheyenne Woods 

Tiger Woods is widely considered the GOAT in the golfing world. While his life details and accolades are well-known, not many are aware that he has a half-niece who is also a professional golfer. American professional golfer Cheyenne Woods is a half-niece of the legendary golfer who mostly plays on the LPGA Tour and unlike her uncle, she hasn't had any breakthrough victories in a major golf tournament. To get to know Cheyenne Woods better, we delve deeper into her life.

Cheyenne Woods and Tiger Woods share a close family connection

Tiger Woods' father, Earl Woods, was married to another woman before he married Tiger's mother, Kultida Woods. Along with the former, he had three children – Earl Woods Jr., Kevin Dale Woods, and Royce Renee Woods – who are Tiger's step-siblings.

Cheyenne Woods is the daughter of Tiger's stepbrother, Earl Woods Jr., and Susan Woods, making her his half-niece. She was born on July 25, 1990, in Phoenix, Arizona.

It was her grandfather, Earl Woods Sr., who introduced her to the sport of golf, as he did with Tiger. Cheyenne played junior golf in high school for the Xavier College Preparatory golf team and won back-to-back Arizona 5A State Championships in 2006 and 2007.

At the Collegiate level, she competed for Wake Forest University in North Carolina and received a sponsors' exemption to play in her first LPGA tournament, the Wegmans LPGA in 2009. Unfortunately, she missed the cut by four strokes after shooting 75-74.

She eventually won two NCAA tournaments for her university and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) championship in 2011.

Cheyenne Woods turned professional in 2012

Cheyenne finally turned professional in 2012 after graduating from Wake Forest University. As a professional, Cheyenne has played majorly on the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour.

She debuted at the 2012 LPGA Championship but again failed to make the cut. However, she did not give up and made her first pro-cut at the pro-2012 LPGA Evian Masters, where she finished 54th.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods Congrats to my niece Cheyenne on winning her first professional event on SunCoast Ladies Series Tour! Won by 4, very proud. Congrats to my niece Cheyenne on winning her first professional event on SunCoast Ladies Series Tour! Won by 4, very proud.

Her first pro victory came as she won the Australian Ladies Masters the same year. This was followed by her second pro victory at the Volvik RACV Ladies Masters in 2014. In 2021, she claimed her third professional victory in the second event of the Cactus Tour in Arizona.

Outside the golf course, she works as an on-course reporter and has worked with NBC and the Golf Channel. She also hosts a podcast with Doug Smith.

Cheyenne Woods @Cheyenne_Woods Thom Rafferty @rafferty_thom Aaron Hicks looks so happy with his newborn child. Maybe he’d like to spend more time at home. How many games should he skip? Aaron Hicks looks so happy with his newborn child. Maybe he’d like to spend more time at home. How many games should he skip? https://t.co/ErBWFGsSzH Are you seriously using a photo of our day old son to troll? Classless. Something is very wrong with people on social media. twitter.com/rafferty_thom/… Are you seriously using a photo of our day old son to troll? Classless. Something is very wrong with people on social media. twitter.com/rafferty_thom/…

She got engaged to professional baseball player Aaron Hicks in 2021 after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their son, Cameron Jaxson Hicks, in April 2022.

The 32-year-old is currently ranked 1061 on the LPGA Tour. Due to her current rank and 2021 season form, she hasn't earned a permanent card for the 2022 season.

Considering Tiger's success, Cheyanne has been constantly compared to Tiger, which sometimes puts pressure on her.

"I love my uncle, and I treasure the advice he gives me when we speak every few months, but I am not Tiger Woods," she said on being constantly compared to Tiger Woods.

In almost ten years as a professional, she has managed only three victories. However, she is proud of the fact that she is only the sixth black player to compete on the LPGA circuit. Cheyenne Woods was recently included in her university’s, Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame.

Poll : 0 votes