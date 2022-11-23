Golf Masters Event 2023 expected field list

Talks about the 2023 Masters have made headlines over the past few weeks. Amid the ongoing PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate, it’s doubtful whether the rebel league players will be allowed to partake in the major event.
The event will take place with or without LIV golfers and the unofficial field list for the 2023 Masters looks as promising as ever. The event, which is set to take place from April 3 to 9 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, is expected to be headlined by the likes of past champions, including Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Scottie Scheffler.
According to Masters.com, the final field for the event will be decided based on multiple qualification systems. Golfers can qualify for the first of golf's majors in many ways, which includes both merit and qualification matches.
Here’s who can play in the 2023 Masters:
- Masters Tournament champions (Lifetime)
- U.S. Open champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
- British Open champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
- PGA champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
- Winners of the Players Championship 2021-2023 (Three years)
- Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year)
- 2022 U.S. Amateur champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the 2022 U.S. Amateur champion
- 2022 British Amateur champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year)
- 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion
- 2023 Latin America Amateur champion
- 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion
- The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2022 Masters Tournament
- The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 U.S. Open Championship
- The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 British Open Championship
- The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 PGA Championship
- Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the 2022 Masters to the 2023 Masters
- Those qualifying for the 2022 Tour Championship
- The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
- The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament
2023 Masters: Complete unofficial field list
Here is the latest unofficial field list for the 2023 Masters. These are players qualified in the above-mentioned methods.
It is pertinent to note that the field will be headlined by a rich list of past champions. From Fred Couples to Tiger Woods, the list includes many elites of the sport.
Here are the past Masters champions who could qualify:
- Fred Couples
- Sergio Garcia
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Bernhard Langer
- Sandy Lyle
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Larry Mize
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Phil Mickelson
- Patrick Reed
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Jordan Spieth
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Tiger Woods
The list of past U.S. Open champions (2018-2022) will be eligible for honorary qualification. This includes Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, and Jon Rahm. Meanwhile, the British Open champions eligible for the event include the likes of Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Collin Morikawa, and Cam Smith.
Justin Thomas gains eligibility in the previous PGA champions (2018-2022) pool. Meanwhile, Webb Simpson and Cameron Smith will be eligible as Winners of the Players Championship (2021-2023). The list of U.S. amateur champions will include Sam Bennett and Ben Carr, while Aldrich Potgieter will go through as the British amateur champion. The 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Harrison Crowe will be another on the list.
The players gaining qualification for being the first 12 players, including ties, in the 2022 Masters Tournament include Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im and Cameron Champ. Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, will be eligible for being the first four players in the 2022 British Open Championship. Mito Pereira qualifies by topping the 2022 PGA Championship.
Individual winners of PGA Tour events (with full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship):
- Patrick Cantlay
- Xander Schauffele
- Max Homa
- K.H. Lee
- Sam Burns
- Billy Horschel
- J.T. Poston
- Tony Finau
- Tom Kim
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Keegan Bradley
- Seamus Power
- Russell Henley
- Adam Svensson
Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Wise, Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, Scott Stallings, and Talor Gooch will be eligible after qualifying for the 2022 Tour Championship.
The remaining names will be included from the 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Rankings for the 2022 calendar year.