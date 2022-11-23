Golf Masters Event 2023 expected field list

Talks about the 2023 Masters have made headlines over the past few weeks. Amid the ongoing PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate, it’s doubtful whether the rebel league players will be allowed to partake in the major event.

The event will take place with or without LIV golfers and the unofficial field list for the 2023 Masters looks as promising as ever. The event, which is set to take place from April 3 to 9 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, is expected to be headlined by the likes of past champions, including Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Scottie Scheffler.

According to Masters.com, the final field for the event will be decided based on multiple qualification systems. Golfers can qualify for the first of golf's majors in many ways, which includes both merit and qualification matches.

Here’s who can play in the 2023 Masters:

Masters Tournament champions (Lifetime)

U.S. Open champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

British Open champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

PGA champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

Winners of the Players Championship 2021-2023 (Three years)

Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year)

2022 U.S. Amateur champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the 2022 U.S. Amateur champion

2022 British Amateur champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year)

2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

2023 Latin America Amateur champion

2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2022 Masters Tournament

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 U.S. Open Championship

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 British Open Championship

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 PGA Championship

Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the 2022 Masters to the 2023 Masters

Those qualifying for the 2022 Tour Championship

The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

2023 Masters: Complete unofficial field list

Here is the latest unofficial field list for the 2023 Masters. These are players qualified in the above-mentioned methods.

It is pertinent to note that the field will be headlined by a rich list of past champions. From Fred Couples to Tiger Woods, the list includes many elites of the sport.

Here are the past Masters champions who could qualify:

Fred Couples

Sergio Garcia

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Bernhard Langer

Sandy Lyle

Hideki Matsuyama

Larry Mize

Jose Maria Olazabal

Phil Mickelson

Patrick Reed

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Tiger Woods

The list of past U.S. Open champions (2018-2022) will be eligible for honorary qualification. This includes Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, and Jon Rahm. Meanwhile, the British Open champions eligible for the event include the likes of Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Collin Morikawa, and Cam Smith.

Justin Thomas gains eligibility in the previous PGA champions (2018-2022) pool. Meanwhile, Webb Simpson and Cameron Smith will be eligible as Winners of the Players Championship (2021-2023). The list of U.S. amateur champions will include Sam Bennett and Ben Carr, while Aldrich Potgieter will go through as the British amateur champion. The 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Harrison Crowe will be another on the list.

The players gaining qualification for being the first 12 players, including ties, in the 2022 Masters Tournament include Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im and Cameron Champ. Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, will be eligible for being the first four players in the 2022 British Open Championship. Mito Pereira qualifies by topping the 2022 PGA Championship.

Individual winners of PGA Tour events (with full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship):

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

K.H. Lee

Sam Burns

Billy Horschel

J.T. Poston

Tony Finau

Tom Kim

Mackenzie Hughes

Keegan Bradley

Seamus Power

Russell Henley

Adam Svensson

Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Wise, Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, Scott Stallings, and Talor Gooch will be eligible after qualifying for the 2022 Tour Championship.

The remaining names will be included from the 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Rankings for the 2022 calendar year.

