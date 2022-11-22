LIV Golf’s inaugural season came to an end with the team championship in Miami. However, the conflict between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf seems to have reached nowhere. Thanks to the ongoing dispute, some players have landed themselves in tough positions.

Spanish golfer Pablo Larrazabal is one who wished to happily co-exist in both the DP World Tour and LIV Golf camps. However, he soon had to drop out of the Saudi-backed series as it began bringing in trouble. The golfer, who played in the first LIV event at the Centurion Club back in June, opted out of playing in more LIV events. Following his decision to quit, Larrazabal revealed that he took a ’gamble' by joining LIV.

Speaking about his decision to play in LIV Golf, Larrazabal said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

“I had a deal with the DP World Tour to play in London [Centurion]. They agreed. So I did. I’ve never been a LIV player; I’ve always been a European Tour player, for almost 400 tournaments, in fact. I’ve never had any type of contract with LIV.

"I only played one event. I never left the European Tour. I never wanted to leave the European Tour. I never had the chance to play any more LIV events. I never had a contract on the table from them. So there is nothing more to talk about.”

Rethinking his decision, the Spaniard said that his move was like one in a casino. He went on to add that he isn't a ’gambler' but the offer was too good to resist.

Larrazabal added:

“I’m not a big gambler, but if someone gives you some free money to go play in the casino and have a chance to win $4 million in one week, you have to at least think about it. I decided to take that chance. I thought there was no reason not to. I didn’t play in the Scottish Open. I had to deal with that. I really wanted to play but things were like they were.”

It is pertinent to note that the Spanish golfer won a whopping $360,000 in his LIV Golf debut.

Pablo Larrazabal dismisses wish to play in LIV Golf

Pablo Larrazabal’s decision to join back on the DP World Tour hasn’t been smooth. The golfer is yet to pay the fine placed by the tour to LIV defectors. Due to the ongoing legal dispute, he along with other members found it hard to play on either side.

However, he has continually stated that he has always been a DP World Tour player. While stating that he is happy to play on the European Tour, the Spaniard also lauded LIV Golf for bringing in changes to the golf system.

He reiterated in the interview with Golf Digest:

He added:

Larrazabal went on to state that he wished to play in the Ryder Cup as well.

