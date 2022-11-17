American professional golfer Dustin Johnson has had the most successful season in the inaugural edition of the LIV Golf. However, his decision to join the Saudi-backed series came as a surprise to everyone since he had earlier declared himself fully committed to the PGA Tour. While he claimed that his family played a major role in his decision, the actual reason revolves all around the money offered on the table. Let's understand what changed Dustin's mind to join LIV Golf.

Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport Dustin Johnson made over $35 million in prize money since joining LIV Golf in June...in addition to the $100 million+ guaranteed he got for signing.



Dustin Johson may have found LIV Golf's high signing amount hard to turn down

According to the Telegraph, the former World No. 1 was offered $150 million to join the new tour. Meanwhile, he ranks third in the all-time PGA Tour earnings with $73.4, and the money LIV Golf offered was almost double his PGA Tour earnings.

The $150 million offered was exclusive of the $255 million prize money purse in the first seven events. Considering all this, Dustin Johnson found it difficult to pass on the offer.

Likewise, LIV Golf has been able to attract more players by offering a high signing amount, which is tough to reject.

However, there was a risk associated with joining LIV Golf since Dustin Johnson would not be permitted to play on the PGA Tour and would also lose some of his main sponsors.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews Dustin Johnson is set to earn more money for joining the LIV Golf series than Tiger Woods earned in his entire PGA Tour career for on-course earnings. Dustin Johnson is set to earn more money for joining the LIV Golf series than Tiger Woods earned in his entire PGA Tour career for on-course earnings. https://t.co/XWHja3w306

However, losing the endorsements and the PGA Tour payouts did not matter much as compared to the $150 million on the plate. That's not all. Dustin went on to add another $35.6 million in the first season of LIV Golf. He became the individual champion with maximum points winning the $18 million bonus. In addition, his team 4Aces won the team championship.

Overall, Dustin Johnson's decision to join LIV Golf reaped all the benefits, thereby elevating his net worth to a considerable extent.

When did Dustin Johnson join LIV Golf?

While he joined hands with the series in May 2022, Dustin Johnson officially resigned from the PGA Tour in June this year.

Earlier in February, Johnson had no plans to join LIV Golf as he was fully committed to the PGA Tour.

"I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour," Dustin Johnson said, per ESPN. "I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family."

However, within no time, his agent issued a statement saying,

"Ultimately, he decided it was in his and his family's best interest to pursue it. Dustin has never had an issue with the PGA Tour and is grateful for all it has given him, but in the end, felt this was too compelling to pass up."

While he was fully committed to the PGA Tour at the LIV Golf Invitational Series press conference, Dustin Johnson said that his family played a major role in his decision to join the new series.

The 37-year-old is one of the richest golfers in the world and joining LIV Golf has given him access to the high prize money offered in the cash-rich league.

