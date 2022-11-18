What did Jon Rahm say about LIV? Golfer's statement and LIV Golf joining rumors explored

LIV Golf has become the most debated event since officials announced its inaugural season in 2019. They offered lucrative deals to pro players who played on the PGA Tour and at the World Championships to join hands with LIV Golf, and dozens of top-rated players left the PGA Tour prominently because of the money.

However, Jon Rahm is one of the golfers who resolutely opposed the rival event and stayed loyal to the PGA Tour. He turned down a million-dollar deal and is adamant about his decision.

Rahm believes his heart is with the PGA Tour, and under any circumstances now, he has no plans to join LIV Golf.

Earlier this year, a Twitter user claimed Jon Rahm had signed a deal with LIV Golf. However, the golfer was quick enough to banish the fake news with his tweet.

He said:

"I must inform you that you have started a losing streak because you and your source are wrong. I want to thank you for the lift in the PIP."

The Spanish golfer enjoys playing on the PGA Tour, and while speaking about the controversial LIV Golf, Jon Rahm said:

"I'm a PAC member, and I have a lot of belief in Jay Manahan (Commissioner of PGA Tour) and the product they'll give us in the future. There has been a lot of talk and speculation. I believe this is the best for me and my future in golf, and I think the best legacy I can accomplish will be with the PGA Tour."

It is important to note that Jon Rahm has been playing professional golf since 2016. He has won seven PGA Tour titles and eight European Tour titles and reached the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings. Rahm won his first major tournament at the 2021 US Open.

Jon Rahm hopes golfers' switch won't affect their legacy

Jon Rahm believes that it will not tarnish the players' legacies even if golfers join the rival LIV series.

Sixteen-time DP Tour winner Sergio Garcia was the first golfer to sign a deal with LIV. When asked whether Sergio's Masters legacy would be affected after he joined the tumultuous series, Jon Rahm said,

"I hope not."

It's noteworthy that more than 45 golfers have signed deals with LIV Golf so far, and the count will probably increase next season.

Here is the list of players who have joined the LIV Golf Series.

Shergo Al Kurdi

Abraham Ancer

Oliver Bekker

Richard Bland

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Laurie Canter

Paul Casey

Eugenio Chacarra

Ratchanon Chantananuwat

Bryson DeChambeau

Hennie du Plessis

Oliver Fisher

Sergio García

Branden Grace

Talor Gooch

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Charles Howell III

Yuki Inamori

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Phachara Khongwatmai

Sihwan Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Jinichiro Kozuma

Anirban Lahiri

Pablo Larrazábal

Marc Leishman

Viraj Madappa

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jediah Morgan

Kevin Na

Joaquín Niemann

Shaun Norris

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Carlos Ortiz

Adrián Otaegui

Pat Perez

Turk Pettit

James Piot

Ian Poulter

David Puig

Patrick Reed

J. C. Ritchie

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Travis Smyth

Ian Snyman

Henrik Stenson

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Cameron Tringale

Peter Uihlein

Harold Varner III

Scott Vincent

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Blake Windred

Matthew Wolff

Kevin Yuan

