“You and your source are wrong” – Jon Rahm rubbishes rumors linking him to LIV Golf 

This week will be one of the few times a PGA Tour event overlaps with the LIV Golf event. While the PGA Tour has the Fortinet Championship lined up, LIV Golf’s Chicago event is set to begin on Friday (September 16).

With the overlapping events coming closer than ever, there is bound to be drama as the LIV Golf-PGA Tour rivalry peaks.

LIV Golf continues to announce new signings every other week despite the PGA Tour’s strict measures to discourage golfers from switching. This pattern doesn’t seem to stop and new rumors pop up every day. The latest one is related to 2021 US Open champ Jon Rahm.

As per claims online, the current World No. 6 is set to join the controversial Saudi-backed league in the coming weeks. Jon Rahm would be a major signing for LIV Golf and it makes sense that the newly introduced series is trying to get him.

However, Rahm isn’t too keen on the idea. In fact, the Spaniard has come out and slammed these rumors.

Jon Rahm to LIV Golf?

Rahm finished second at the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship last week. He lost the final round to Shane Lowry and settled for the second spot with fellow PGA Tour backer Rory McIlroy. Just hours after the event, rumors surfaced claiming that the golfer had decided to join LIV.

On Tuesday, a user on Twitter made a tweet claiming that Rahm was set to move to the newly introduced league. In the tweet, he claimed that the PGA Tour is 'on the ropes' as more players have agreed to a deal with LIV. The tweet read:

“My #LIVGolf source just confirmed with me John Rahm (sic) to LIV INV is indeed a GO. I’ve never been wrong about a LIV signing. Just look at my track record. PGA Tour is on the ropes.”

However, Jon Rahm was quick to dismiss the rumor and stated that he was staying put on the PGA Tour’s side. He ridiculed the Twitter user and thanked them for 'the lift in the PIP'. Rahm replied:

"I must inform you that you have started a losing streak because you and your source are wrong. I want to thank you for the lift in the PIP [Player Impact Program]."

Jon Rahm Rodriguez @JonRahmpga twitter.com/LIVTracking/st… LIV Golf Insider @LIVTracking



I've never been wrong about a LIV signing. Just look at my track record.



PGA Tour is on the ropes. My #LIVGolf source just confirmed with me John Rahm to LIV INV is indeed a GO. I must inform you that you have started a losing streak because you and your source are wrong. I want to thank you for the lift in the PIP

Jon Rahm's comments on LIV Gol

Rahm has been speaking against LIV Golf since day one. In fact, he was irked by LIV golfers’ presence at the DP World Tour Championship. Much like fellow golfers Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, Rahm had earlier rallied support for the PGA.

He had stated that his 'heart is with the PGA Tour,' while speaking at the US Open in June. Speaking on LIV before the Genesis Invitational event in February, Jon Rahm had said:

"I'm a PAC member and I have a lot of belief in Jay Monahan and the product that they're going to give us in the future. There has been a lot of talk and speculation on the Saudi League. It's just not something I believe is the best for me and my future in golf, and I think the best legacy I can accomplish will be with the PGA Tour."

Meanwhile, reports are now claiming that LIV is set to announce more signings after its event in Chicago. Apart from Rahm, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama have also been linked with a move to the Saudi-backed league.

