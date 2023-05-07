2023 Wells Fargo Championship Sunday tee times and TV schedule explored

With the final round scheduled for Sunday, May 7, golf enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the Sunday tee times and TV schedule. The Wells Fargo Championship is one of the most exciting golf tournaments of the year, featuring some of the world's top golfers battling it out on the greens of Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This article takes a closer look at the Sunday tee times and TV schedule for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Wells Fargo Championship - Round Three

Sunday Tee Times

The Sunday tee times for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship are set, and the action promises to be intense. The first group will tee off at 7:40 am ET, while the final group is scheduled to commence play at 1:50 pm ET.

1st tee

Here are some of the notable pairings for the final round:

7:40 a.m.Nick Hardy, Ryan Armour

7:50 a.m.Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson

8 a.m.Austin Eckroat, Justin Suh

8:10 a.m.Henrik Norlander, Cameron Davis

8:20 a.m.David Lingmerth, Zac Blair

8:30 a.m.Callum Tarren, Kramer Hickok

8:40 a.m.Cameron Young, Alejandro Tosti

8:50 a.m.Joseph Bramlett, Hayden Buckley

9 a.m.Sam Stevens, Rory McIlroy

9:10 a.m.Sahith Theegala, Chris Kirk

9:25 a.m.Matt Fitzpatrick, Keith Mitchell

9:35 a.m.Francesco Molinari, Harrison Endycott

9:45 a.m.Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey

9:55 a.m.Si Woo Kim, MJ Daffue

10:05 a.m.Stephan Jaeger, Tony Finau

10:15 a.m.Akshay Bhatia, Beau Hossler

10:30 a.m.Denny McCarthy, Patrick Cantlay

10:40 a.m.Trace Crowe, Taylor Moore

10:50 a.m.Ryan Palmer, Keegan Bradley

11 a.m.Tom Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11:10 a.m.Jimmy Walker, Mark Hubbard

11:20 a.m.J.J. Spaun, K.H. Lee

11:35 a.m.Kevin Streelman, Matthew NeSmith

11:45 a.m.Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler

11:55 a.m.Doug Ghim, Dylan Wu

12:05 p.m.Alex Smalley, Seamus Power

12:15 p.m.Nate Lashley, Viktor Hovland

12:25 p.m.Adam Svensson, Justin Thomas

12:40 p.m.Max Homa, Michael Kim

12:50 p.m.Corey Conners, Gary Woodland

1 p.m.Brendon Todd, Sungjae Im

1:10 p.m.Tommy Fleetwood, Harris English

1:20 p.m.Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Scott

1:30 p.m.Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele

TV Schedule

For those who can't make it to Quail Hollow Club to watch the tournament live, there are several options for catching the action on TV. You can watch Golf Channel for free on FuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Sunday, May 7

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.

End Note

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship promises to be an exciting tournament, with some of the world's best golfers competing for the championship. The Sunday tee times and TV schedule ensure that fans won't miss a moment of the action, whether they're watching on TV or streaming the tournament online.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable final round!

