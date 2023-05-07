2023 Wells Fargo Championship Sunday tee times and TV schedule explored

With the final round scheduled for Sunday, May 7, golf enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the Sunday tee times and TV schedule. The Wells Fargo Championship is one of the most exciting golf tournaments of the year, featuring some of the world's top golfers battling it out on the greens of Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
This article takes a closer look at the Sunday tee times and TV schedule for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.
Sunday Tee Times
The Sunday tee times for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship are set, and the action promises to be intense. The first group will tee off at 7:40 am ET, while the final group is scheduled to commence play at 1:50 pm ET.
1st tee
Here are some of the notable pairings for the final round:
- 7:40 a.m.Nick Hardy, Ryan Armour
- 7:50 a.m.Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson
- 8 a.m.Austin Eckroat, Justin Suh
- 8:10 a.m.Henrik Norlander, Cameron Davis
- 8:20 a.m.David Lingmerth, Zac Blair
- 8:30 a.m.Callum Tarren, Kramer Hickok
- 8:40 a.m.Cameron Young, Alejandro Tosti
- 8:50 a.m.Joseph Bramlett, Hayden Buckley
- 9 a.m.Sam Stevens, Rory McIlroy
- 9:10 a.m.Sahith Theegala, Chris Kirk
- 9:25 a.m.Matt Fitzpatrick, Keith Mitchell
- 9:35 a.m.Francesco Molinari, Harrison Endycott
- 9:45 a.m.Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey
- 9:55 a.m.Si Woo Kim, MJ Daffue
- 10:05 a.m.Stephan Jaeger, Tony Finau
- 10:15 a.m.Akshay Bhatia, Beau Hossler
- 10:30 a.m.Denny McCarthy, Patrick Cantlay
- 10:40 a.m.Trace Crowe, Taylor Moore
- 10:50 a.m.Ryan Palmer, Keegan Bradley
- 11 a.m.Tom Kim, Emiliano Grillo
- 11:10 a.m.Jimmy Walker, Mark Hubbard
- 11:20 a.m.J.J. Spaun, K.H. Lee
- 11:35 a.m.Kevin Streelman, Matthew NeSmith
- 11:45 a.m.Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler
- 11:55 a.m.Doug Ghim, Dylan Wu
- 12:05 p.m.Alex Smalley, Seamus Power
- 12:15 p.m.Nate Lashley, Viktor Hovland
- 12:25 p.m.Adam Svensson, Justin Thomas
- 12:40 p.m.Max Homa, Michael Kim
- 12:50 p.m.Corey Conners, Gary Woodland
- 1 p.m.Brendon Todd, Sungjae Im
- 1:10 p.m.Tommy Fleetwood, Harris English
- 1:20 p.m.Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Scott
- 1:30 p.m.Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele
TV Schedule
For those who can't make it to Quail Hollow Club to watch the tournament live, there are several options for catching the action on TV. You can watch Golf Channel for free on FuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Sunday, May 7
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Peacock: 1-3 p.m.
Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.
End Note
The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship promises to be an exciting tournament, with some of the world's best golfers competing for the championship. The Sunday tee times and TV schedule ensure that fans won't miss a moment of the action, whether they're watching on TV or streaming the tournament online.
So, mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable final round!