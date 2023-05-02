2023 Wells Fargo Championship full field and players rankings explored

After the Mexico Championship, the PGA Tour is back this week with the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. The designated tournament is set to be played from May 4 to 7 at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ahead of the Thursday start, the tour has now let out the event’s field.

The Wells Fargo Championship has a 156-player field. The 29th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season, the championship will be headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay, among others. The event will feature 33 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders. However, World No. 1 Jon Rahm and No. 2 Scottie Scheffler have decided to sit the event out.

Owing to its designated status, the PGA Tour event will have a prize purse of $20 million. Apart from the whopping paychecks, the Wells Fargo Championship will also offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship field

Here are the top 50 ranked players in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field:

3 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Patrick Cantlay

5 - Xander Schauffele

6 - Matt Fitzpatrick

7 - Max Homa

10 - Jordan Spieth

11 - Tony Finau

12 - Viktor Hovland

13 - Sam Burns

14 - Collin Morikawa

15 - Justin Thomas

16 - Cameron Young

17 - Sungjae Im

18 - Tyrrell Hatton

19 - Tom Kim

20 - Kurt Kitayama

22 - Keegan Bradley

23 - Shane Lowry

24 - Sahith Theegala

25 - Tommy Fleetwood

26 - Joaquin Niemann

30 - Corey Conners

32 - Brian Harman

33 - Chris Kirk

34 - Jason Day

35 - Sepp Straka

37 - Seamus Power

40 - Si Woo Kim

41 - Adam Scott

43 - Taylor Moore

44 - Kyoung-Hoon Lee

45 - Harris English

47 - Matt Kuchar

Complete field for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship:

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Marcus Byrd

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Pierceson Coody

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Morgan Deneen

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Brent Grant

Austin Greaser

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Quinn Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

More details on the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.

