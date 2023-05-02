2023 Wells Fargo Championship full field and players rankings explored

After the Mexico Championship, the PGA Tour is back this week with the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. The designated tournament is set to be played from May 4 to 7 at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ahead of the Thursday start, the tour has now let out the event’s field.
The Wells Fargo Championship has a 156-player field. The 29th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season, the championship will be headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay, among others. The event will feature 33 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders. However, World No. 1 Jon Rahm and No. 2 Scottie Scheffler have decided to sit the event out.
Owing to its designated status, the PGA Tour event will have a prize purse of $20 million. Apart from the whopping paychecks, the Wells Fargo Championship will also offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner.
2023 Wells Fargo Championship field
Here are the top 50 ranked players in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field:
- 3 - Rory McIlroy
- 4 - Patrick Cantlay
- 5 - Xander Schauffele
- 6 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 7 - Max Homa
- 10 - Jordan Spieth
- 11 - Tony Finau
- 12 - Viktor Hovland
- 13 - Sam Burns
- 14 - Collin Morikawa
- 15 - Justin Thomas
- 16 - Cameron Young
- 17 - Sungjae Im
- 18 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 19 - Tom Kim
- 20 - Kurt Kitayama
- 22 - Keegan Bradley
- 23 - Shane Lowry
- 24 - Sahith Theegala
- 25 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 26 - Joaquin Niemann
- 30 - Corey Conners
- 32 - Brian Harman
- 33 - Chris Kirk
- 34 - Jason Day
- 35 - Sepp Straka
- 37 - Seamus Power
- 40 - Si Woo Kim
- 41 - Adam Scott
- 43 - Taylor Moore
- 44 - Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 45 - Harris English
- 47 - Matt Kuchar
Complete field for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship:
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Marcus Byrd
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Pierceson Coody
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Morgan Deneen
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Brent Grant
- Austin Greaser
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Quinn Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
More details on the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.