2023 Wyndham Championship cut rules explored

The PGA Tour season 2022-23 is in the endgame. The final event, the 2023 Wyndham Championship, is set to proceed to its weekend play on August 5. Only the players who have made the cut will feature in Saturday's third round.

A total of 74 players made the cut on Friday after a cutline of a -2 score was decided. The tournament is very important for players who foresee their chances in the post-season playoffs, the FedEx Cup.

Russell Henley topped the table of the 2023 Wyndham Championship after the first two rounds and is followed by Billy Horschell, who is just one stroke behind.

Russell Henley at the 2023 Wyndham Championship (via Getty Images)

What are the cut rules for the 2023 Wyndham Championship?

The season finale event of the PGA Tour will have similar cut rules as all the other events. In all the 72-hole stroke play events, the first and only cut of the tournament is made after the first 36-hole.

In a field that features 156 players, after the first 36-hole, the top 65 players including ties make the cut at a certain cutline.

As for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, the cutline after 36-hole was decided for a -2 score. A total of 74 players made the cut after the first two rounds to proceed to weekend play.

Players to make the cut in the 2023 Wyndham Championship

1 - Russell Henley-12

2 - Billy Horschel -11

T3 - Adam Svensson -10

T3 - Lucas Glover -10

T3 - Byeong Hun An -10

T3 - Brendon Todd -10

T7 - Ludvig Aberg -8

T7 - J.T. Poston -7

T7 - Troy Merritt -7

T7 - Brandon Wu -7

T7 - Stephan Jaeger -7

T13 - Andrew Novak -6

T13 - Tyler Duncan -6

T13 - Chesson Hadley -6

T13 - Eric Cole -6

T13 - Robert Streb -6

T13 - Nate Lashley -6

T13 - Davis Thompson -6

T13 - Max McGreevy -6

T13 - Nicolai Hojgaard -6

T21 - Richy Werenski -5

T21 - Cameron Davis -5

T21 - Sungjae Im -5

T21 - Luke Donald -5

T21 - Kelly Kraft -5

T21 - Peter Kuest -5

T21 - Justin Thomas -5

T21 - Matt Wallace -5

T21 - Nick Hardy -5

T21 - Charley Hoffman -5

T31 - Greyson Sigg -4

T31 - Carson Young -4

T31 - Matt Kuchar -4

T31 - Webb Simpson -4

T31 - Kyle Westmoreland -4

T31 - Adam Scott -4

T31 - Taylor Moore -4

T31 - Scott Stallings -4

T31 - Carl Yuan -4

T40 - Austin Smotherman -3

T40 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3

T40 - Ryan Brehm -3

T40 - Si Woo Kim -3

T40 - Michael Kim -3

T40 - Jim Herman -3

T40 - Gary Woodland -3

T40 - Shane Lowry -3

T40 - Joel Dahmen -3

T40 - Brandt Snedeker -3

T40 - Thomas Detry -3

T40 - Doug Ghim -3

T40 - Ryan Gerard -3

T53 - Scott Piercy -2

T53 - Martin Laird -2

T53 - Harris English -2

T53 - Vincent Norrman -2

T53 - Alex Noren -2

T53 - Andrew Putnam -2

T53 - Wesley Bryan -2

T53 - Matthew NeSmith -2

T53 - Adam Schenk -2

T53 - Michael Gligic -2

T53 - Nicholas Lindheim -2

T53 - Matthias Schmid -2

T53 - Dylan Wu -2

T53 - Sam Burns -2

T53 - Chez Reavie -2

T53 - Trey Mullinax -2

T53 - J.J. Spaun -2

T53 - Sam Ryder -2

T53 - David Lipsky -2

T53 - C.T. Pan -2

T53 - Zecheng Dou -2

T53 - Sam Bennet -2

The 2023 Wyndham Championship will conclude on Sunday, August 6. After that, the PGA Tour heads for exciting post-season playoffs that commence with FedEx St. Jude Championship starting on August 10.