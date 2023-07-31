2023 Wyndham Championship field and players rankings explored

After a successful 3M Open outing, the PGA Tour will travel to Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina for the 2023 Wyndham Championship. The four-day event is set to tee off on Thursday, August 3 and conclude on Sunday, August 6.

The Wyndham Championship is the 44th and final event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. The event will see a 156-player field competing for the $7.6 million prize purse, before heading to the FedEx Cup playoffs. Owing to the upcoming big event, the Wyndham Championship misses out on some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour.

2023 Wyndham Championship field

The PGA Tour's 2023 Wyndham Championship field will have 14 of the top 50 Official World Golf Ranking ranked players among the top contenders. World No. 20 Sam Burns will be the highest-ranked golfer on the event’s field. He will be joined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama and more.

It is pertinent to note that last year’s champion Tom Kim will not return to defend his title. Last week’s star-name J.T. Poston will be at the Sedgefield Country Club, however, 3M Open champion Lee Hodges decided to pull out. He is being replaced by Andrew Novak.

Here are the top-50 ranked players in the 2023 Wyndham Championship field:

20 - Sam Burns

26 - Justin Thomas

27 - Sungjae Im

30 - Shane Lowry

31 - Hideki Matsuyama

32 - Denny McCarthy

34 - Russell Henley

37 - Si Woo Kim

38 - Harris English

39 - Adam Scott

41 - Chris Kirk

42 – J.T. Poston

47 - Adam Schenk

48 - Billy Horschel

Here is the complete 2023 Wyndham Championship field:

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Sam Bennett

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Ryan Brehm

Sam Burns

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Andrew Novak

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Jon Mayer

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Ryan Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Kyle Reifers

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

More details on the 2023 Wyndham Championship, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.