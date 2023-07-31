2023 Wyndham Championship field and players rankings explored

After a successful 3M Open outing, the PGA Tour will travel to Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina for the 2023 Wyndham Championship. The four-day event is set to tee off on Thursday, August 3 and conclude on Sunday, August 6.
The Wyndham Championship is the 44th and final event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. The event will see a 156-player field competing for the $7.6 million prize purse, before heading to the FedEx Cup playoffs. Owing to the upcoming big event, the Wyndham Championship misses out on some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour.
2023 Wyndham Championship field
The PGA Tour's 2023 Wyndham Championship field will have 14 of the top 50 Official World Golf Ranking ranked players among the top contenders. World No. 20 Sam Burns will be the highest-ranked golfer on the event’s field. He will be joined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama and more.
It is pertinent to note that last year’s champion Tom Kim will not return to defend his title. Last week’s star-name J.T. Poston will be at the Sedgefield Country Club, however, 3M Open champion Lee Hodges decided to pull out. He is being replaced by Andrew Novak.
Here are the top-50 ranked players in the 2023 Wyndham Championship field:
- 20 - Sam Burns
- 26 - Justin Thomas
- 27 - Sungjae Im
- 30 - Shane Lowry
- 31 - Hideki Matsuyama
- 32 - Denny McCarthy
- 34 - Russell Henley
- 37 - Si Woo Kim
- 38 - Harris English
- 39 - Adam Scott
- 41 - Chris Kirk
- 42 – J.T. Poston
- 47 - Adam Schenk
- 48 - Billy Horschel
Here is the complete 2023 Wyndham Championship field:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Sam Bennett
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Ryan Brehm
- Sam Burns
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Andrew Novak
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- Jon Mayer
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- Ryan Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Kyle Reifers
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
More details on the 2023 Wyndham Championship, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.