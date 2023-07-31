Did Lee Hodges qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs with the 3M Open?

Lee Hodges won the 2023 3M Open on Sunday. The golfer kept his nerves to maintain an early lead and finished on top, seven shots clear of Martin Laird, Kevin Streelman and JT Poston. The win catapulted him up the FedEx Cup playoff standings, making him eligible for the event happening in two weeks.

Hodges’ debut PGA Tour win at the TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota saw him bag the winner’s share of $1.4 million from the 3M Open’s $7.8 million prize purse. Apart from the hefty paycheck, the 28-year-old golfer also bagged valuable 500 FedEx Cup points. Owing to the points, Hodges jumped 41 places, going from No. 74 into No. 33 on the playoff standings.

The former Alabama golfer is now set to compete against the world’s best golfers at TPC Southwind in the FedEx Championship starting August 10th. Opening up on his big achievement, the golfer dubbed this a ‘dream week’ for him.

Elated after the win, Lee Hodges said, via CBS:

“This has been a dream week.”

It is pertinent to note that Hodges also qualified for all of the designated events next year, including spots at the Masters, PGA Championship and the Players Championship.

Having secured the playoffs position, Lee Hodges added:

“Just get ready for the playoffs. I think we're as ready as we can be. I'm playing some really good golf. I'm excited to have the opportunity to do some special things in the playoffs now. I mean, anytime you win, you really set yourself up for some special stuff.

My caddie was telling me on 18, I honestly didn't even think about it, we get to play Augusta next year. That's something else. That was probably the coolest thing I heard all day. Yeah, I'm just really thankful. Everything that comes with a win is unbelievable.”

Lee Hodges wins the 2023 3M Open

Lee Hodges dominated the 2023 3M Open. The American golfer made just five bogeys all week and topped the birdies chart with 25. Hodges shot a 4-under 67 in the final round, taking his score to 24-under 260. While JT Poston challenged him till the end, a water ball from the latter saw him end up T2 with Martin Laird and Kevin Streelman.

While Hodges took home the top prize of $1.4 million, Poston, Laird and Streelman settled for $590,200 each. Dylan Wu and Keith Mitchell bagged $301,275 each for T5 while defending champion Tony Finau won $245,050 after finishing T7 alongside Aaron Baddeley and Sam Ryder.

One of the event favorites, Justin Thomas failed to make the Friday cut at the event and subsequently failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.