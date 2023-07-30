Who won the 3M Open 2023? Final leaderboard explored

American golfer Lee Hodges achieved an outstanding performance in the 3M Open, winning the title with a score of 24-under 260. It is the first victory in his professional career, which began in 2018.

Lee Hodges asserted the lead of the 3M Open he carried over from the first day and never lost pace. His first round of 63 strokes, the best of the entire tournament, ended up being decisive in his performance at the 3M Open.

Hodges played the first two days of the tournament without bogeys, while he made only two on Saturday. In the fourth and decisive round, he put up spectacular scores, scoring two eagles and three birdies, against three bogeys,

J.T. Poston was solo second place of the 3M Open until the 18th hole. But he got complicated on the last hole, could only manage a triple bogey and lost the three-stroke lead he had over the third place.

The performance of Martin Laird and Dylan Wu is also noteworthy. Both tightened up at the end and tied for the second best fourth round (-7) to climb 9 and 10 places, to T2 and T5 respectively,.

3M Open final leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard for the 3M Open:

1 - Lee Hodges -24

T2 - Martin Laird -17

T2 - Kevin Streelman -17

T2 - J.T. Poston -17

T5 - Dylan Wu -16

T5 - Keith Mitchell -16

T7 - Sam Ryder -15

T7 - Tony Finau -15

T7 - Aaron Baddeley -15

T10 - Cam Davis -14

T10 - Sam Stevens -14

T10 - Emiliano Grillo -14

T13 - Beau Hossler -13

T13 - Zac Blair -13

T13 - Alex Noren -13

T13 - Garrick Higgo -13

T13 - Callum Tarren -13

T13 - Nick Hardy -13

T13 - Billy Horschel -13

T20 - Jason Dufner -12

T20 - Tom Hoge -12

T20 - Matti Schmid -12

T20 - Tyson Alexander -12

T20 - Ben Griffin -12

T20 - Aaron Rai -12

T20 - Tyler Duncan -12

T27 - S.H. Kim -11

T27 - Doug Ghim -11

T27 - Chesson Hadley -11

T30 - Doc Redman -10

T30 - Kramer Hickok -10

T30 - Stephan Jaeger -10

T30 - Hideki Matsuyama -10

T30 - Max McGreevy -10

T30 - Mackenzie Hughes -10

T30 - Eric Cole -10

T37 - Adam Svensson -9

T37 - Adam Long -9

T37 -J.J. Spaun -9

T37 - Patrick Rodgers -9

T37 - Stewart Cink -9

T37 - Kevin Yu -9

T43 - Justin Lower -8

T43 - Paul Haley II -8

T43 - Matt Wallace -8

T43 - Justin Suh -8

T43 - MJ Daffue -8

T43 - Matt Kuchar -8

T43 - David Lipsky -8

T50 - Trey Mullinax -7

T50 - Vincent Norrman -7

T50 - Peter Kuest -7

T53 - Russell Knox -6

T53 - Brice Garnett -6

T53 - Chad Ramey -6

T53 - Brandt Snedeker -6

T57 - Nate Lashley -5

T57 - Brandon Wu -5

T57 - Henrik Norlander -5

T57 - Ryan Gerard -5

T57 - Grayson Murray -5

T62 - James Hahn -4

T62 - Frankie Capan III -4

T64 - Kevin Chappell -3

T64 - Matthias Schwab -3

T64 - Kaito Onishi -3

T64 - Ludvig Aberg -3

T64 - Trevor Cone -3

69 - S.Y. Noh -2

70 - C.T. Pan E

71 - Ben Taylor +1

T72 -Augusto Nunez +7

T72 -Jim Herman +7