WATCH: Tony Finau caresses the green for a lethal 30-foot birdie at 3M Open

Tony Finau is probably one of the classiest golfers on the PGA Tour. He proved this once again at the ongoing 3M Open, when he hit a 30-foot birdie at TPC Twin Cities, Minnesota.

The PGA Tour shared the incredible birdie-shot video on Twitter and the official website. Here is Finau's unbelievable 30-foot birdie on the 17th hole:

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



@TonyFinauGolf sinks a 30-footer and moves to T2 @3MOpen. Bringing the crowd to their feet@TonyFinauGolf sinks a 30-footer and moves to T2 @3MOpen. pic.twitter.com/og3GlfbM5m

Tony Finau closely watched the ball and hit it slowly with his putter. The ball slowly drove into the 17th hole. After sinking the 30-foot birdie, the 33-year-old American golfer just raised his putter and walked with no reaction on his face.

Where is Tony Finau ranked on the leaderboard after the third round of the 3M Open?

American professional golfer posted another incredible score of 4 under 67 in round three of the 3M Open. He got to the score with the help of multiple pars and four birdies, his scorecard also includes a bogey on the 9th hole.

Tony Finau at the 3M Open (via Getty Images)

After the end of round three, Finau currently stands in third rank on the leaderboard and is six shots behind the leader, Lee Hodges.

Here are the top 10 golfers on the leaderboard of the 3M Open:

1 - L. Hodges

2 - J. Poston

3 - T. Finau

4 - Aaron Baddeley

T5 - Sam Ryder

T5 - Billy Horschel

T5 - Keith Mitchell

T5 - Kevin Streelman

T9 - Nick Hardy

T9 - Tyler Duncan

Tony Finau reacts on PGA Tour's inacceptance of the R&A's proposed golf ball rollback rule

A few months ago, R&A proposed a golf ball rollback rule. A number of players and experts were against the proposal. Recently, when PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan released a memo, it had a point that clearly mentioned that the Tour does not support the proposal.

Tony Finau backed Monahan's decision and stated, as quoted by Sports Illustrated:

"I would say the main thing is that the PGA Tour is taking a stand on the rollback of the golf ball. I think that that's important, setting a precedent moving forward hopefully."

The American golfer continued:

"My opinion has always been that we should have our own rulebook on the PGA Tour and we should abide by those. Seeing that they're taking a stand when it comes to rolling the ball back, I thought that that was one of the main things I got from the memo"

Finau is not the only golfer to speak against the proposed 'Modified local rule', in fact, the Masters 2023 champion Jon Rahm also spoke against it.