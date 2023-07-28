“We should have our own rulebook on the PGA Tour” – Tony Finau backs PGA Tour’s decision to not support the R&A’s proposed golf ball rollback

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan on Wednesday revealed that the Tour will not be supporting the proposed modified local rule on golf ball rollback. The circuit chief, in a memo sent out to members on Wednesday, stated that the PGA has notified the R&A and the United States Golf Association that it’s not backing the move to curb increasing distance gains in the sport.

Following the move, Tony Finau has given on Thursday revealed that he approves of the PGA Tour not backing the proposed rule on golf ball rollback. The 33-year-old golfer said that the American circuit was “taking a stand on the rollback” and he supported it. The 3M Open defending champion further noted that the PGA Tour ‘should have its own rulebook’ to abide by.

Backing Jay Monahan’s decision to not support the R&A’s proposed golf ball rollback, Tony Finau said, as quoted by Sports Illustrated:

“I would say the main thing is that the PGA Tour is taking a stand on the rollback of the golf ball. I think that that's important, setting a precedent moving forward hopefully.

My opinion has always been that we should have our own rulebook on the PGA Tour and we should abide by those. Seeing that they're taking a stand when it comes to rolling the ball back, I thought that that was one of the main things I got from the memo.”

It is pertinent to note that Finau joined a long list of golfers including Masters champion Jon Rahm as he spoke against the proposed modified local rule. Apart from Finau, ace golfer Billy Horschel also spoke in support of Monahan’s memo on Thursday at the 3M Open.

PGA Tour Chief Jay Monahan on the proposed golf ball rollback move

According to Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour has now effectively pulled its support of the proposed golf ball rollback move. In his memo, Monahan noted that his organization will not be collaborating with R&A and USGA in the move as discussed with the players. He said that the move was being taken keeping to players’ interest.

In an explosive memo sent out on Wednesday, Jay Monahan wrote, as quoted by ESPN:

"As you know, we have spent the last two years undertaking a comprehensive analysis of distance on the PGA Tour and its impact. Although there has been some level of support for limiting future increases, there is widespread and significant belief the proposed Modified Local Rule is not warranted and is not in the best interest of the game.

Following a discussion on the topic at a recent [players advisory committee] meeting, we have notified the USGA and The R&A that while the PGA Tour is committed to collaborating with them - and all industry partners - to arrive at a solution that will best serve our players, our fans and the game at all levels, we are not able to support the MLR as proposed."

According to reports, the USGA was set to implement the new rule by 2026, once adopted.