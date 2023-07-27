Is PGA Tour pulling back from the proposed golf ball rollback move? PGA Tour Chief Jay Monahan reveals decision

In a major development, the PGA Tour has now notified the R&A and the United States Golf Association that it will not be supporting the proposed golf ball rollback. In a memo sent out on Wednesday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan noted that the circuit will not back the modified local rule that would curb increasing distance gains in the sport.

According to reports, the new rules, which will not affect the types of balls that recreational players can buy, were set to come into effect by 2026. However, the PGA Tour has now effectively pulled its support of the move. The USGA had earlier announced its proposal to rollback the hitting distances by about 14 to 15 yards on average for the longest hitters.

Commenting on the decision, Monahan noted that the Tour will not be collaborating in the move after discussing it with the players.

In an explosive memo sent out to PGA Tour members on Wednesday, Jay Monahan wrote, as quoted by ESPN:

"As you know, we have spent the last two years undertaking a comprehensive analysis of distance on the PGA Tour and its impact. Although there has been some level of support for limiting future increases, there is widespread and significant belief the proposed Modified Local Rule is not warranted and is not in the best interest of the game.

Following a discussion on the topic at a recent [players advisory committee] meeting, we have notified the USGA and The R&A that while the PGA Tour is committed to collaborating with them - and all industry partners - to arrive at a solution that will best serve our players, our fans and the game at all levels, we are not able to support the MLR as proposed."

Jay Monahan dismisses proposed golf ball rollback despite R&A CEO doubling down

Jay Monahan’s announcement regarding the proposed golf ball rollback comes just days after R&A CEO Martin Slumbers doubled down on the move. Speaking at last week's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, Slumbers stated that "doing nothing is not an option" in the modified local rule.

Slumbers said, as quoted by ESPN:

"Our role, indeed our responsibility, is to do what is right for the sport when we reach our determination on the way forward. All I really will say at this stage is that I would echo [USGA CEO] Mike Whan's sentiments when I say that doing nothing is not an option.

We've put forward a targeted and proportionate measure to address a complex issue, which we believe is key to preserving the inherent challenge of golf and to ensuring that it has a sustainable future."

It is pertinent to note Jay Monahan was on leave from duties for undisclosed medical reasons for the past few weeks. The PGA Tour chief returned to work on July 17.

In the memo sent out on Wednesday, Monahan reiterated that he has "fully recovered and (feels) stronger than ever.” He further noted that he is “committed to representing the best interests of the PGA Tour" in matters.