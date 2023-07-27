5 big talking points from Jay Monahan's explosive memo to players as he returns for duty

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan returned to his duty after a medical leave with an explosive memo for the players speaking about the controversial merger with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Monahan took a leave soon after dropping a bombshell on the players in June. The Tour Commissioner signed a deal with the PIF after criticizing it for over a year.

The PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), which sponsors the LIV Golf, signed an agreement to work together earlier in June. Initially, Tour was against the PIF because of its involvement in the 9/11 terrorist attack. However, they still signed a deal with them last month, which was chastised by the players and people alike and soon later Monahan announced that he will be taking leave from his duties.

He finally came back to the office on Wednesday, July 26, and released a memo for the players highlighting unsung points of the merger.

Here are the top five points that Jay Monahan mentioned in his memo.

#1 Jay Monahan plans a meeting with players at the 2023 Wyndham Championship

In his memo, Jay Monahan stated that he will have a productive conversation with the players who will compete in the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which will be held in the first week of August.

#2 Player Benefit Program

Monahan stated in the memo that the PGA Tour has been working on a "Player Benefit Program" to thank the golfers who turned down million-dollar contracts with the LIV Golf series to continue on the PGA Tour.

PIF offered substantial contracts to players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm, but they were all turned down. However, after the Tour combined with the LIV, Monahan intended to thank them for their commitment by offering them a "financially significant" repayment structure.

Monahan said in the memo about the Benefits program:

“This program, should we reach a Definitive Agreement, will be financially significant in total and incremental to our planned compensation package. More details to come as we … determine how players from across the membership would benefit.”

#3 Jason Gore became the new Executive Vice President

Jay Monahan announced in his memo that Jason Gore has been promoted to Chief Player Officer and Executive Vice President of the PGA Tour.

#4 Task Force

Another significant negotiation mentioned in the memo was the formation of the Task Force which will closely work in the development of bringing back the LIV Golf players to the Tour.

The Saudi circuit players who wish to reapply for membership in the PGA Tour or DP World Tour in the future have to contact the Task Force which will be led by PGA Tour's Chief Tournaments and competitions officer Andy Pazder and newly appointed Chief Player Officer Jason Gore along with EVP/vice counsel Neera Shetty.

#5 Jay Monahan expressed his excitement about the Korn Ferry Event

In the memo, Jay Monahan also announced that this week's Korn Ferry event will not be presented on Barstool TV and also shared his excitement about the competition.