“How slow do we have to go?” - USGA CEO Mike Whan says the golf ball rollback proposal will not be delayed by PGA Tour-PIF deal

The USGA and R&A proposed a Model Local Rule in March. The proposal, which would affect the golf ball rollback and impact hitting distance in golf, was welcomed with mixed opinions. While many golfers slammed the move, many including Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods backed it. Despite the backlash, USGA CEO Mike Whan has confirmed that the organization is going forward with the proposal.

The golf ball rollback proposal was originally delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move had faced multiple roadblocks in its path, including the most recent PGA Tour-PIF merger. The golf world is currently in disarray as the American circuit entered an agreement to form a commercial entity with the controversial PIF, which runs LIV Golf. Amid confusion regarding the ball rollback proposal’s future, Mike Whan has come out to state that the process won’t be deterred by the latest developments.

Defending his strong stand on the proposed golf ball rollback ahead of the US Open 2023, the USGA CEO said that the planning for the proposal was ‘started in 2018.’ He stated that the process was already delayed several years and asked ‘how slow do we have to go?’ in reply to queries regarding the proposal's pace.

Speaking about the future of the rule on Wednesday, Mike Whan said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“We started this in 2018. It’s 2023 and we’re talking about implementing something not earlier than 2026. I was talking to a friend the other day who’s like, ‘Why are you rushing this through?’ I’m like, ‘How slow do we have to go?’ Started in ’18, talking about a ’26 implementation. He said to me, ‘Can’t you just slow this down?’ I’m like, ‘Slower than an eight-year process?’”

He added:

“I don’t know what the final outcome will be and what we’ll come in. If anybody feels like this is in a hurry I don’t think they’re really paying attention. We’re talking about we’ve been back and forth in a listening process and we are now again, and we’ve told everybody recently that no earlier than 2026.

"We’re not talking about this season. We’re not talking about next season. We’re not talking about the season after that. I think if people feel rushed by this, I worry for them because this is a pretty slow process.”

USGA's proposed golf ball rollback rule continues in tricky situation

It is pertinent to note that the Model Local Rule is in a tricky position as it stands. The move became a complicated decision for the USGA as it began facing backlash from the golf fraternity worldwide. Players like Masters champion Jon Rahm openly slammed the proposal, backed by fans. Now, Whan has stated that the governing bodies involved are in the process of listening to all stakeholders of the game.

The USGA CEO added:

“I think I can speak on behalf of the R&A when I say both the R&A and the USGA believe doing nothing is a bad idea for the long-term future and health of the game. But part of doing something means you’ve really got to be out there and really asking for and taking direct comments, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Currently, the golf ball rollback rule is expected to roll out by 2026. It’ll be interesting to see how the situation develops as it continues to face major backlash from fans and players.

