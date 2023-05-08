“There's no rush to decide” - USGA Chief Mike Whan dubs it challenging to decide on LIV Golf players’ rankings

The USGA's CEO, Mike Whan, has finally spoken out regarding the LIV players' rankings. Whan, an OWGR board member recently told Sports Illustrated's Alex Miceli that they are not in a rush to decide on the LIV player's rankings points.
Meanwhile, the rankings of the Saudi-backed series participants continue to fall. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau also mentioned the ranking method, saying that without the LIV Golf players', the OWGR list would be obsolete. However, because the LIV Golf is a 54-hole event, it takes officials longer to make decisions.
Mike Whan told Sports Illustrated about the ranking points. He said:
"We’re not just rushing in to figure this out, because it’s different.
"There are some things about LIV that you could probably address mathematically. And there’s a couple of things at LIV that are a little bit more challenging to just slide a player in and make sure that you’re being fair to all the other players, and all of the tours around the world," Whan added.
The ranking system became the talk of the town after Talor Gooch slipped down from his ranking even after winning two back-to-back LIV Golf events.
LIV golfers under top 50 in OWGR
The only LIV golfers in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings are Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith. Smith, who was ranked second prior to joining LIV Golf, fell to eighth place with a score of 5.3249.
Koepka, on the other hand, has two LIV Golf victories and a second-place finish at the Masters, and he is presently number 43 in the world.
The Official World Golf Rankings are topped by Jon Rahm. He clinched the top spot after winning the Masters in April. Scottie Scheffler is now ranked second in the world, while Rory McIlroy is ranked third.
Here is a complete list of the top 50 golfers:
- 1. Jon Rahm: 10.5989
- 2. Scottie Scheffler: 10.3544
- 3. Rory McIlroy: 8.2372
- 4. Patrick Cantlay: 7.3749
- 5. Xander Schauffele: 6.5504
- 6. Max Homa: 5.6531
- 7. Matt Fitzpatrick: 5.0433
- 8. Cameron Smith: 5.3249
- 9. Will Zalatoris: 5.0432
- 10. Jordan Spieth: 4.9230
- 11. Tony Finau: 4.9230
- 12. Viktor Hovland: 4.8045
- 13. Sam Burns: 4.5754
- 14. Justin Thomas: 4.5411
- 15. Cameron Young: 4.4394
- 16. Collin Morikawa: 4.4026
- 17. Tyrrell Hatton: 4.1084
- 18. Sungjae Im: 3.9300
- 19. Tom Kim: 3.4911
- 20. Kurt Kitayama: 3.1802
- 21. Tommy Fleetwood: 3.0727
- 22. Hideki Matsuyama: 3.0430
- 23. Keegan Bradley: 3.0121
- 24. Sahith Theegala: 2.9661
- 25. Shane Lowry: 2.8645
- 26. Joaquin Niermann: 2.8156
- 27. Corey Conners: 2.7670
- 28. Russell Henley: 2.7670
- 29. Billy Horschel: 2.6750
- 30. Tom Hoge: 2.6700
- 31. Wyndham Clark: 2.6266
- 32. Justin Thomas: 2.5421
- 33. Brian Harman: 2.5337
- 34. Chris Kirk: 2.4935
- 35. Jason Day: 2.4194
- 36. Harris English: 2.3831
- 37. Adam Scott: 2.3163
- 38. Sepp Straka: 2.2898
- 39. Seamus Power: 2.2737
- 40. Ryan Fox: 2.2666
- 41. Abraham Ancer: 2.1719
- 42. Si Woo Kim: 2.1494
- 43. Brooks Koepka: 2.1352
- 44. Kyoung Hoon Lee: 2.1222
- 45. Taylor Moore: 2.0647
- 46. Adrian Meronk: 2.0297
- 47. Lucas Herbert: 2.009
- 48. Matt Kuchar: 1.9567
- 49. Patrick Reed: 1.9542
- 50. Rickie Fowler: 1.8979