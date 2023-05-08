“There's no rush to decide” - USGA Chief Mike Whan dubs it challenging to decide on LIV Golf players’ rankings

The USGA's CEO, Mike Whan, has finally spoken out regarding the LIV players' rankings. Whan, an OWGR board member recently told Sports Illustrated's Alex Miceli that they are not in a rush to decide on the LIV player's rankings points.

Meanwhile, the rankings of the Saudi-backed series participants continue to fall. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau also mentioned the ranking method, saying that without the LIV Golf players', the OWGR list would be obsolete. However, because the LIV Golf is a 54-hole event, it takes officials longer to make decisions.

Mike Whan told Sports Illustrated about the ranking points. He said:

"We’re not just rushing in to figure this out, because it’s different.

"There are some things about LIV that you could probably address mathematically. And there’s a couple of things at LIV that are a little bit more challenging to just slide a player in and make sure that you’re being fair to all the other players, and all of the tours around the world," Whan added.

The ranking system became the talk of the town after Talor Gooch slipped down from his ranking even after winning two back-to-back LIV Golf events.

LIV golfers under top 50 in OWGR

The only LIV golfers in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings are Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith. Smith, who was ranked second prior to joining LIV Golf, fell to eighth place with a score of 5.3249.

Koepka, on the other hand, has two LIV Golf victories and a second-place finish at the Masters, and he is presently number 43 in the world.

The Official World Golf Rankings are topped by Jon Rahm. He clinched the top spot after winning the Masters in April. Scottie Scheffler is now ranked second in the world, while Rory McIlroy is ranked third.

Here is a complete list of the top 50 golfers:

1. Jon Rahm: 10.5989

2. Scottie Scheffler: 10.3544

3. Rory McIlroy: 8.2372

4. Patrick Cantlay: 7.3749

5. Xander Schauffele: 6.5504

6. Max Homa: 5.6531

7. Matt Fitzpatrick: 5.0433

8. Cameron Smith: 5.3249

9. Will Zalatoris: 5.0432

10. Jordan Spieth: 4.9230

11. Tony Finau: 4.9230

12. Viktor Hovland: 4.8045

13. Sam Burns: 4.5754

14. Justin Thomas: 4.5411

15. Cameron Young: 4.4394

16. Collin Morikawa: 4.4026

17. Tyrrell Hatton: 4.1084

18. Sungjae Im: 3.9300

19. Tom Kim: 3.4911

20. Kurt Kitayama: 3.1802

21. Tommy Fleetwood: 3.0727

22. Hideki Matsuyama: 3.0430

23. Keegan Bradley: 3.0121

24. Sahith Theegala: 2.9661

25. Shane Lowry: 2.8645

26. Joaquin Niermann: 2.8156

27. Corey Conners: 2.7670

28. Russell Henley: 2.7670

29. Billy Horschel: 2.6750

30. Tom Hoge: 2.6700

31. Wyndham Clark: 2.6266

32. Justin Thomas: 2.5421

33. Brian Harman: 2.5337

34. Chris Kirk: 2.4935

35. Jason Day: 2.4194

36. Harris English: 2.3831

37. Adam Scott: 2.3163

38. Sepp Straka: 2.2898

39. Seamus Power: 2.2737

40. Ryan Fox: 2.2666

41. Abraham Ancer: 2.1719

42. Si Woo Kim: 2.1494

43. Brooks Koepka: 2.1352

44. Kyoung Hoon Lee: 2.1222

45. Taylor Moore: 2.0647

46. Adrian Meronk: 2.0297

47. Lucas Herbert: 2.009

48. Matt Kuchar: 1.9567

49. Patrick Reed: 1.9542

50. Rickie Fowler: 1.8979

Poll : 0 votes