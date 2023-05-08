“Rickie is back to playing in majors” – Rickie Fowler climbs back in the top 50 in the OWGR after nearly 3 years

Rickie Fowler missed the Masters, the first major tournament of 2023, since he was ranked outside the top 50 in the OWGR. However, he is now back in the top 50 and will certainly play in the upcoming tournament if his position holds.

Fowler finished 14th at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, earning enough points to go back into the top 50. He tied for 14th position with Gary Woodland, Jimmy Walker, and Justin Thomas after finishing with a score of under 14 on Sunday, May 7.

A golf fan page @Nosferatu shared a post on Rickie Fowler's new rank with a caption saying:

"Rickie Fowler fans, fasten your seatbelts! He's back in the Top 50 in the world after a very long and painful wait (2 years and 5 months)..."

Nosferatu @VC606 BREAKING



fans, fasten your seatbelts!



He's back in the Top 50 in the world after a very long and painful wait (2 years and 5 months)... 🍾#OWGR BREAKING @RickieFowler fans, fasten your seatbelts!He's back in the Top 50 in the world after a very long and painful wait (2 years and 5 months)... 🚨BREAKING@RickieFowler fans, fasten your seatbelts!He's back in the Top 50 in the world after a very long and painful wait (2 years and 5 months)... 💪🍾#OWGR

Fans jumped into the comment section to write:

"Don’t care about the *** Rickie is back to playing in majors,"

"So happy for him i a big fan og his."

Rickie Fowler made his pro debut in 2009 and has since competed in all four major championships. However, he is yet to win one. Fowler finished second in the Masters, US Open, and Open Championship, as well as third in the PGA Championship.

Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR)

With an average score of 10.5989, Jon Rahm leads the Official World Golf Rankings, followed by last year's Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. Rory McIlroy came in third, ahead of Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and Max Homa.

Matt Fitzpatrick finished seventh, followed by Cameron Smith, Will Zalatoris, and Jordan Spieth.

Jon Rahm won the Masters in 2023 and dethroned Scottie Scheffler to reclaim the title. McIlroy failed to make the cut at the 2023 Masters and fell in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Here is the list of the top 50 golfers in OWGR:

1. Jon Rahm: 10.5989

2. Scottie Scheffler: 10.3544

3. Rory McIlroy: 8.2372

4. Patrick Cantlay: 7.3749

5. Xander Schauffele: 6.5504

6. Max Homa: 5.6531

7. Matt Fitzpatrick: 5.0433

8. Cameron Smith: 5.3249

9. Will Zalatoris: 5.0432

10. Jordan Spieth: 4.9230

11. Tony Finau: 4.9230

12. Viktor Hovland: 4.8045

13. Sam Burns: 4.5754

14. Justin Thomas: 4.5411

15. Cameron Young: 4.4394

16. Collin Morikawa: 4.4026

17. Tyrrell Hatton: 4.1084

18. Sungjae Im: 3.9300

19. Tom Kim: 3.4911

20. Kurt Kitayama: 3.1802

21. Tommy Fleetwood: 3.0727

22. Hideki Matsuyama: 3.0430

23. Keegan Bradley: 3.0121

24. Sahith Theegala: 2.9661

25. Shane Lowry: 2.8645

26. Joaquin Niermann: 2.8156

27. Corey Conners: 2.7670

28. Russell Henley: 2.7670

29. Billy Horschel: 2.6750

30. Tom Hoge: 2.6700

31. Wyndham Clark: 2.6266

32. Justin Thomas: 2.5421

33. Brian Harman: 2.5337

34. Chris Kirk: 2.4935

35. Jason Day: 2.4194

36. Harris English: 2.3831

37. Adam Scott: 2.3163

38. Sepp Straka: 2.2898

39. Seamus Power: 2.2737

40. Ryan Fox: 2.2666

41. Abraham Ancer: 2.1719

42. Si Woo Kim: 2.1494

43. Brooks Koepka: 2.1352

44. Kyoung Hoon Lee: 2.1222

45. Taylor Moore: 2.0647

46. Adrian Meronk: 2.0297

47. Lucas Herbert: 2.009

48. Matt Kuchar: 1.9567

49. Patrick Reed: 1.9542

50. Rickie Fowler: 1.8979

Poll : 0 votes