“Rickie is back to playing in majors” – Rickie Fowler climbs back in the top 50 in the OWGR after nearly 3 years

Rickie Fowler missed the Masters, the first major tournament of 2023, since he was ranked outside the top 50 in the OWGR. However, he is now back in the top 50 and will certainly play in the upcoming tournament if his position holds.
Fowler finished 14th at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, earning enough points to go back into the top 50. He tied for 14th position with Gary Woodland, Jimmy Walker, and Justin Thomas after finishing with a score of under 14 on Sunday, May 7.
A golf fan page @Nosferatu shared a post on Rickie Fowler's new rank with a caption saying:
"Rickie Fowler fans, fasten your seatbelts! He's back in the Top 50 in the world after a very long and painful wait (2 years and 5 months)..."
Fans jumped into the comment section to write:
"Don’t care about the *** Rickie is back to playing in majors,"
"So happy for him i a big fan og his."
Rickie Fowler made his pro debut in 2009 and has since competed in all four major championships. However, he is yet to win one. Fowler finished second in the Masters, US Open, and Open Championship, as well as third in the PGA Championship.
Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR)
With an average score of 10.5989, Jon Rahm leads the Official World Golf Rankings, followed by last year's Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. Rory McIlroy came in third, ahead of Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and Max Homa.
Matt Fitzpatrick finished seventh, followed by Cameron Smith, Will Zalatoris, and Jordan Spieth.
Jon Rahm won the Masters in 2023 and dethroned Scottie Scheffler to reclaim the title. McIlroy failed to make the cut at the 2023 Masters and fell in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Here is the list of the top 50 golfers in OWGR:
- 1. Jon Rahm: 10.5989
- 2. Scottie Scheffler: 10.3544
- 3. Rory McIlroy: 8.2372
- 4. Patrick Cantlay: 7.3749
- 5. Xander Schauffele: 6.5504
- 6. Max Homa: 5.6531
- 7. Matt Fitzpatrick: 5.0433
- 8. Cameron Smith: 5.3249
- 9. Will Zalatoris: 5.0432
- 10. Jordan Spieth: 4.9230
- 11. Tony Finau: 4.9230
- 12. Viktor Hovland: 4.8045
- 13. Sam Burns: 4.5754
- 14. Justin Thomas: 4.5411
- 15. Cameron Young: 4.4394
- 16. Collin Morikawa: 4.4026
- 17. Tyrrell Hatton: 4.1084
- 18. Sungjae Im: 3.9300
- 19. Tom Kim: 3.4911
- 20. Kurt Kitayama: 3.1802
- 21. Tommy Fleetwood: 3.0727
- 22. Hideki Matsuyama: 3.0430
- 23. Keegan Bradley: 3.0121
- 24. Sahith Theegala: 2.9661
- 25. Shane Lowry: 2.8645
- 26. Joaquin Niermann: 2.8156
- 27. Corey Conners: 2.7670
- 28. Russell Henley: 2.7670
- 29. Billy Horschel: 2.6750
- 30. Tom Hoge: 2.6700
- 31. Wyndham Clark: 2.6266
- 32. Justin Thomas: 2.5421
- 33. Brian Harman: 2.5337
- 34. Chris Kirk: 2.4935
- 35. Jason Day: 2.4194
- 36. Harris English: 2.3831
- 37. Adam Scott: 2.3163
- 38. Sepp Straka: 2.2898
- 39. Seamus Power: 2.2737
- 40. Ryan Fox: 2.2666
- 41. Abraham Ancer: 2.1719
- 42. Si Woo Kim: 2.1494
- 43. Brooks Koepka: 2.1352
- 44. Kyoung Hoon Lee: 2.1222
- 45. Taylor Moore: 2.0647
- 46. Adrian Meronk: 2.0297
- 47. Lucas Herbert: 2.009
- 48. Matt Kuchar: 1.9567
- 49. Patrick Reed: 1.9542
- 50. Rickie Fowler: 1.8979