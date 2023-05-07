"A Cobra meets a Copperhead" - Fans react to Rickie Fowler picking a snake with his wedge at Wells Fargo Championship

During the second round of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, professional golfer Rickie Fowler found himself facing a unique challenge: a snake on the green. Fowler was preparing to putt on the sixth hole when he noticed the serpent.

Rather than ignore the creature or call for a course official to handle it, Fowler decided to take matters into his own hands. Using his wedge, he gently nudged the snake away from the hole and back into the surrounding brush. This quick-thinking not only allowed Fowler to finish the hole without incident but also garnered a significant amount of attention from fans and the media.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



No fear with a wedge from Rickie Fowler the ... snake charmer?!No fear with a wedge from @RickieFowler Rickie Fowler the ... snake charmer?!No fear with a wedge from @RickieFowler 🐍 https://t.co/nJLwQhsE5J

Many praised the golfer for his bravery and quick thinking, while others expressed concern for both Rickie Fowler and the snake's safety. The PGA TOUR's official Twitter account even tweeted a video of the encounter, which quickly went viral and garnered thousands of likes and retweets.

Some fans and commentators pointed out that Rickie Fowler's actions may have put him in harm's way, as snakes can be dangerous and unpredictable. However, others argued that Rickie Fowler's experience as a professional golfer likely gave him the skills and reaction time necessary to handle the situation safely.

Scribling @scribling @PGATOUR @RickieFowler Ricky's from the desert. He knows snakes from since he was a kid. @PGATOUR @RickieFowler Ricky's from the desert. He knows snakes from since he was a kid.

Overall, the reaction to Rickie Fowler's snake encounter was overwhelmingly positive, with many fans and media outlets commending him for his cool-headed response and love for animals.

Wells Fargo Championship - Round Three

Rickie Fowler's other interactions with animals

While Rickie Fowler's encounter with the snake was certainly unexpected, it's worth noting that this wasn't the first time he's interacted with wildlife on the golf course. In fact, Fowler is known for his love of animals and frequently shares photos and videos of his encounters on social media. In 2018, he even posted a video of himself holding an alligator at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, further cementing his reputation as a golfing animal lover.

Even Golfweek mentioned:

Wedges can be used in a multitude of ways on the golf course, just ask Rickie Fowler. The 34-year-old was dialed with his short game and danced his way around Quail Hollow to the tune of a second consecutive 3-under 68 to sit T-20 at 6 under. He also played the role of snake charmer.

RBC Heritage - Round One

Fowler's encounter with the snake at the Wells Fargo Championship was a unique and unexpected moment that captured the attention of golf fans worldwide. While reactions to the event varied, it's clear that Fowler's quick thinking and love of animals played a significant role in his decision to handle the situation on his own.

As golfers and sports fans alike, there are a few takeaways we can learn from this encounter. First and foremost, it's important to prioritize safety and respect for wildlife when encountering unexpected obstacles on the golf course. Additionally, Fowler's actions serve as a reminder of the importance of remaining calm and level-headed in high-pressure situations.

Ultimately, Fowler's snake encounter was a fascinating and memorable moment in the world of golf, highlighting both the unexpected challenges and unique experiences that make the sport so captivating.

Poll : 0 votes