"Just a d*** move"- Phil Mickelson accuses USGA Boss Mike Whan amidst changes in US Open qualification process

LIV Golfer Phil Mickelson recently hit back at USGA CEO Mike Whan on Twitter. Whan reportedly changed the eligibilty criteria for the upcoming 2023 U.S. Open. The move has forced Mickelson's fellow league golfer Talor Gooch to become ineligible.

Mickelson replied to a country club adjacent podcast account and took a shot at Mike Whan. He wrote:

"Hey Mike, what about changing a rule and making it retroactive to exclude someone who has already qualified? How can Talor Gooch not take that personal? It’s a direct attack on him and his career. How does it benefit the usga or US open? It doesn’t. Just a d!*k move."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @ccapodcast Hey Mike,what about changing a rule and making it retroactive to exclude someone who has already qualified? How can Talor Gooch not take that personal? It’s a direct attack on him and his career. How does it benefit the usga or US open? It doesn’t. Just a d!*k move. @ccapodcast Hey Mike,what about changing a rule and making it retroactive to exclude someone who has already qualified? How can Talor Gooch not take that personal? It’s a direct attack on him and his career. How does it benefit the usga or US open? It doesn’t. Just a d!*k move.

Talor Gooch, who recently won two back-to-back tournaments on the LIV golf league, has become ineligible to play at the upcoming 2023 U.S. Open.

Earlier the USGA rules were in favour of players those who will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championhsip. But just a few days ago, the rules changed in the favur of players who qualified and were eligible for the 2022 season-ending Tour Championhsip.

The new eligibilty criteria ruled out the chances of Talor Gooch for the upcoming major tournament. USGA CEO Mike Whan reportedly spoke with Golf Channel and said:

"Any time we make changes to our criteria going forward it impacts somebody and that stinks, but we can only look forward."

"It is on an upper trend" - Phil Mickelson lauds LIV golf for helping him grow his game

Soon after joining the LIV golf, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson has been singing the praises of the league.

During the LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Club, Mickelson lauded the league and said that it has been helping him grow his game. He said:

"It's 100% making me better. And 100% percent helping me get back to a level that I believe I can play. And I think I am gonna give myself quite a few chances in majors because my game is coming around."

Phil Mickelson added that his skillset is getting better and he is on a way to win another major:

"My driving is getting significantly better, my planning is getting significantly better. And here's my game are getting much sharper. Although I haven't had the results for a long period of time, it is on an upper trend. I am looking to add to it."

When and where is the 2023 U.S. Open?

The 123rd edition of U.S. Open is set to be held at Los Angeles Country Club. The tournament will commence on June 15 and will end on June 18.

The tournament is based on 72-holes stroke play. The field for the 2023 U.S. Open will consist of 156 players who qualify through a set of eligibility criteria realesed by the USGA.

The television broadcasting rights are with NBC and the USA Network. Peacock is the digital streaming partner.

Here is the full detail of TV Schdeule for the 2023 U.S. Open (all time in ET):

June 15, First Round

12:30 pm to 5:00 pm - USA Network

05:00 pm to 08:00 pm - NBC

June 16, Second Round

12:30 pm to 07:00 pm - USA Network

07:00 pm to 10:00 pm - NBC

June 17, Third Round

03:00 pm to 11:00 pm - NBC

June 18, Fourth Round

01:00 pm to 03:00 pm - USA Network

03:00 pm to 10:00 pm - NBC

The field for the 2023 U.S. Open is still not released yet. It will be updated once the details are out.

Poll : 0 votes