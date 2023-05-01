Phil Mickelson is back to his good old days of playing a good round of golf. Earlier in April, he finished T2 alongside Brooks Koepka and was praised by fans and experts around the world.

During the LIV Golf Singapore press conference, Mickelson was asked if the league was helping him grow his game, and he said,

"It's 100% making me better. And 100% percent helping me get back to a level that I believe I can play. And I think I am gonna give myself quite a few chances in majors because my game is coming around. "

A Twitter account called LIV Golf Updates shared a video in which Phil Mickelson spoke about his driving, planning, and game getting better. He said,

"My driving is getting significantly better, my planning is getting significantly better. And here's my game are getting much sharper. Although I haven't had the results for a long period of time, it is on an upper trend. I am looking to add to it."

Cameron Tringale, a teammate of Phil Mickelson, during the LIV Golf Singapore, shared his experience of playing with the latter. He shared that Mickelson is quite challenging to play with. He also praised the latter for being encouraging and positive. He said:

"As far as hanging with Phil, he's a lot of fun. He brings out sort of a fun, playful side I think in all of us. He's always challenging us to be our best and to get better at things. When we are good at something, he's your biggest fan. He's very encouraging and positive, and starting to believe he might be right on a few of those."

"I needed something different" - Phil Mickelson shared how shredding weight is helping his game get better

Three-time Masters Champion Phil Mickelson arrived at Augusta National Golf Club this year with an all-new look. He seemed quite slimmer and fit. In a press conference after the first round, Mickelson said:

"I also lost muscle, so I had to start lifting, and I've been lifting and slowly have been getting my speed and strength back to where I need it to be."

Phil Mickelson emphasized trying different things and figuring out some things that would help him compete at a higher level, he said,

"I needed something different, and I'm having a lot of fun having three teammates and having a different energy and a fun environment. I want to play and compete at that level. And I'm going to figure it out."

Phil Mickelson shared how he had to control things to shred his weight. He also lost muscle in the process, but he is quite sure he will get better with time. He said:

"Whenever you're that elite, it's always the best bottle of wine, or the nicest dinners, because if you're going to have dinner with Phil, you're not going to go just down the road. There's a lot of opportunity to have the best of the best and it's hard to say no."

Phil Mickelson finished T13 in the recently concluded LIV Golf Singapore. He will be looking forward to a better performance in the upcoming LIV Golf events.

