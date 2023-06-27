Major health update about PGA Tour chairman Jay Monahan’s medical situation

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from a "medical incident". Details about what happened to him are unclear, but he is in recovery and thus not in life-threatening danger.

The Tour said in a statement via Bleacher Report:

"The [PGA Tour Policy Board] fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. During Jay's absence, Ron Price, chief operating officer, and Tyler Dennis, executive vice president and president, PGA Tour, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate."

Monahan has served as the Tour's commissioner since 2017 and has seen the game rise in popularity and quality. He's also seen the formation of LIV Golf and was evidently instrumental in the partnership between the two tours.

There's no timetable for a return for Monahan or a gauge on his health, but he was able to alert the Tour himself to the medical issues he was having.

Jay Monahan reversed course on LIV Golf

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was staunchly anti-LIV. He spoke out about players who defected and took the money, and he tried to entice players to stick around. He made a few changes to the Tour to ensure that.

Then, after almost two years of battling, he suddenly reversed course. It was a shocking move that came out of nowhere, but it was also shocking that Monahan had done it.

The commissioner said to US Senators:

"After a divisive battle spanning two years including extensive ligation that divided our great sport, we have decided on an arrangement that will end the divisiveness and grow the sport of golf, while preserving the PGA Tour as the primary organizing entity for men's professional tournament golf. Let me be clear that despite numerous reports, this arrangement is not a merger between the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and the PIF."

Jay Monahan was criticized for his decision regarding LIV Golf

Monahan caught a lot of backlash for it. There was a meeting between the players and the commissioner, where several players voiced their displeasure with his decision.

Oliver Holt @OllieHolt22 Ewan Murray @mrewanmurray Jay Monahan's position in all of this is genuinely extraordinary. Spent so long railing against players taking a LIV deal - or throwing kitchen sinks to ensure they did not. Now, he has taken one of his own. Jay Monahan's position in all of this is genuinely extraordinary. Spent so long railing against players taking a LIV deal - or throwing kitchen sinks to ensure they did not. Now, he has taken one of his own. I was particularly struck by that recollection of Monahan talking about families of 9/11 victims that he was close to and how they would feel about the defections of players to LIV. And now he does this. twitter.com/mrewanmurray/s… I was particularly struck by that recollection of Monahan talking about families of 9/11 victims that he was close to and how they would feel about the defections of players to LIV. And now he does this. twitter.com/mrewanmurray/s…

Now, the two brands will at least be working together, if not as one. It's a little unclear what the future holds for LIV Golf as a league, but PIF, which is LIV's source of money, will be partnering with the PGA Tour.

Jay Monahan was disappointed with those who took the money from the Saudis, but it appears that that's exactly what he did when it came down to it. It's expected that Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of PIF, will become a big figure in the future merger.

