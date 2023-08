2023 Wyndham Championship full payouts explored as winner Lucas Glover takes home $1,368,000

The winner of the Wyndham Championship, Lucas Glover, took home a check for $1,368,000 as his prize money. He also received 500 FedEx Cup ranking points toward the coveted top 70.

The 2023 Wyndham Championship is Glover's fifth PGA Tour victory, including a major (2009 U.S. Open).

This is the most lucrative individual result for Glover in his entire career. His previous best result was the 2009 US Open victory, which (at the time) earned him $1.35 million.

Wyndham Championship full payouts

Below are the full payouts of the Wyndham Championship 2023:

1 Lucas Glover $1.368.000

T2 Byeong Hun An $676.400

T2 Russell Henley $676.400

4 Billy Horschel $372.400

T5 Webb Simpson $293.550

T5 Michael Kim $293.550

T7 J.T. Poston $223.060

T7 Cam Davis $ 223.060

T7 Brendon Todd $223.060

T7 Adam Scott $223.060

T7 Adam Svensson $223.060

T12 Charley Hoffman $169.100

T12 Justin Thomas $169.100

T14 Eric Cole $123.500

T14 Nicolai Højgaard $123.500

T14 Sungjae Im $123.500

T14 Ludvig Aberg $123.500

T14 Robert Streb $123.500

T14 Stephan Jaeger $123.500

T14 Sam Burns $123.500

21 Thomas Detry $93.100

T22 Taylor Moore $73.340

T22 Ryan Brehm $73.340

T22 Matti Schmid $73.340

T22 Davis Thompson $73.340

T22 Luke Donald $73.340

T27 Nick Hardy $53.200

T27 Austin Smotherman $53.200

T27 Gary Woodland $53.200

T27 Andrew Putnam $53.200

T27 Nicholas Lindheim $53.200

T27 Chez Reavie $53.200

T33 Andrew Novak $41.420

T33 Harris English $41.420

T33 Chesson Hadley $41.420

T33 Kelly Kraft $41.420

T33 Si Woo Kim $41.420

T38 J.J. Spaun $31.540

T38 Greyson Sigg $31.540

T38 Matt Kuchar $31.540

T38 Alex Noren $31.540

T38 Sam Bennett $31.540

T38 Sam Ryder $31.540

T38 Tyler Duncan $31.540

T45 Scott Piercy $22.116

T45 Matt Wallace $22.116

T45 Kyle Westmoreland $22.116

T45 Brandt Snedeker $22.116

T45 Peter Kuest $22.116

T45 David Lipsky $22.116

T51 Max McGreevy $18.164

T51 Doug Ghim $18.164

T51 Nate Lashley $18.164

T51 Dylan Wu $18.164

T51 Shane Lowry $18.164

T51 Zecheng Dou $18.164

T51 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $18.164

T58 Martin Laird $17.176

T58 Troy Merritt $17.176

T58 Brandon Wu $17.176

T58 Vincent Norrman $17.176

T62 Scott Stallings $16.720

T62 Matt NeSmith $16.720

T64 Adam Schenk $16.340

T64 C.T. Pan $16.340

T64 Joel Dahmen $16.340

T67 Carson Young $15.884

T67 Michael Gligic $15.884

T67 Trey Mullinax $15.884

70 Wesley Bryan $15.580

T71 Jim Herman $15.352

T71 Richy Werenski $15.352

73 Carl Yuan $15.124