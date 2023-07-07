Lucas Glover's transition to a long putter proves beneficial

Lucas Glover will return to the golf course with his new putter in the bag at the 2023 John Deere Classic. After years of battling with his game, the American golfer gains confidence with his new golf equipment, a long putter. Glover uses broomstick style L.A.B. Mezz 1 max putter at this week's event.
Before joining the John Deere Classic field, he competed at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and finished in fourth place. Glover told the PGA Tour that switching to a long putter helped him enhance his game in recent tournaments. He said:
“I needed a whole new idea. A whole new brain function. The other one obviously wasn’t working. I’ve been struggling with short putts for so long. Just thought I needed to teach myself to do something else, and it’s been working.”
Glover ranks ninth in the Driving Academy this season and third best in average proximity to the hole approach, and 179th in strokes gained, putting.
Lucas Glover turned pro in 2001 and has won seven professional events, so far. He won the John Deere Classic two years back and his good form in his last PGA Tour event increases his chances to win the tournament this week.
Lucas Glover's performance in 2023
Lucas Glover turned pro in 2001 and started his journey from the Nationwide Tour before joining the PGA Tour in 2004. He registered his first PGA Tour victory at the FUNAI Classic at the Wall Disney World Resort.
Over the years, he has won four PGA Tour events and one major event. Glover last won an event in 2021 and has since been struggling with his game.
He started his year's season with the 2023 Sony Open but missed the cut. He missed the cut in three consecutive tournaments earlier this year. However, he bounced back with an incredible performance at the Phoenix Open and finished at T39.
Here are the results of all the tournaments in which Lucas Glover has competed since the beginning of 2023:
Sony Open
- Date: January 12-15, 2023
- Position: Missed the Cut
The American Express
- Date: January 19-22, 2023
- Position: Missed the Cut
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Date: February 2-6, 2023
- Position: Missed the Cut
Phoenix Open
- Date: February 9-12,2023
- Position: T39
Genesis Open
- Date: February 16-19, 2023
- Position: Missed the Cut
Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Date: March 2-5, 2023
- Position: Missed the cut
The Players Championship
- Date: March 9-12,2023
- Position: T51
Valspar Championship
- Date: March 16-19, 2023
- Position: T36
Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 30-April 2, 2023
- Position: 45
RBC Heritage
- Date: April 13-16, 2023
- Position: Missed the Cut
Mexico Championship
- Date: April 27-30, 2023
- Position: Misses the cut
Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 4-7, 2023
- Position: Misses the cut
AT&T Bryon Nelson
- Date: May 11-14, 2023
- Position: T79
Memorial Tournament
- Date: June 1-4,2023
- Position: Missed the cut
Canadian Open
- Date: June 8-11, 2023
- Position: T20
Travelers Championship
- Date: June 22-25, 2023
- Position: Missed the cut
Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: June 29-July 2,2023
- Position: T4