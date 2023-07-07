Lucas Glover's transition to a long putter proves beneficial

Lucas Glover will return to the golf course with his new putter in the bag at the 2023 John Deere Classic. After years of battling with his game, the American golfer gains confidence with his new golf equipment, a long putter. Glover uses broomstick style L.A.B. Mezz 1 max putter at this week's event.

Before joining the John Deere Classic field, he competed at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and finished in fourth place. Glover told the PGA Tour that switching to a long putter helped him enhance his game in recent tournaments. He said:

“I needed a whole new idea. A whole new brain function. The other one obviously wasn’t working. I’ve been struggling with short putts for so long. Just thought I needed to teach myself to do something else, and it’s been working.”

Glover ranks ninth in the Driving Academy this season and third best in average proximity to the hole approach, and 179th in strokes gained, putting.

Lucas Glover turned pro in 2001 and has won seven professional events, so far. He won the John Deere Classic two years back and his good form in his last PGA Tour event increases his chances to win the tournament this week.

Lucas Glover's performance in 2023

Lucas Glover turned pro in 2001 and started his journey from the Nationwide Tour before joining the PGA Tour in 2004. He registered his first PGA Tour victory at the FUNAI Classic at the Wall Disney World Resort.

Over the years, he has won four PGA Tour events and one major event. Glover last won an event in 2021 and has since been struggling with his game.

He started his year's season with the 2023 Sony Open but missed the cut. He missed the cut in three consecutive tournaments earlier this year. However, he bounced back with an incredible performance at the Phoenix Open and finished at T39.

Here are the results of all the tournaments in which Lucas Glover has competed since the beginning of 2023:

Sony Open

Date: January 12-15, 2023

Position: Missed the Cut

The American Express

Date: January 19-22, 2023

Position: Missed the Cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Date: February 2-6, 2023

Position: Missed the Cut

Phoenix Open

Date: February 9-12,2023

Position: T39

Genesis Open

Date: February 16-19, 2023

Position: Missed the Cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Date: March 2-5, 2023

Position: Missed the cut

The Players Championship

Date: March 9-12,2023

Position: T51

Valspar Championship

Date: March 16-19, 2023

Position: T36

Valero Texas Open

Date: March 30-April 2, 2023

Position: 45

RBC Heritage

Date: April 13-16, 2023

Position: Missed the Cut

Mexico Championship

Date: April 27-30, 2023

Position: Misses the cut

Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 4-7, 2023

Position: Misses the cut

AT&T Bryon Nelson

Date: May 11-14, 2023

Position: T79

Memorial Tournament

Date: June 1-4,2023

Position: Missed the cut

Canadian Open

Date: June 8-11, 2023

Position: T20

Travelers Championship

Date: June 22-25, 2023

Position: Missed the cut

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: June 29-July 2,2023

Position: T4

