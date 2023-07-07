2023 John Deere Classic Friday tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, ended with Jonas Blixt in the lead. The event, which missed many big names from the PGA Tour due to its placement ahead of the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, saw the Swedish golfer beat the likes of Grayson Murray, Greyson Sigg, Adam Schenk and Cameron Young, among others.

Blixt shot an opening-round 9-under 62 to take the 18-hole lead while Murray took the solo second after a 7-under 64. A total of six players shared the third place at 6 under on the John Deere Classic Day 1 leaderboard. Despite the competition, all eyes on Friday will be on 39-year-old Blixt, who’ll be eyeing his fourth PGA Tour victory and his first since the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



1. Jonas Blixt

2. Grayson Murray

T3. @GBSigg

T3. @Garrick_Higgo

T3. @ACSchenk1

T3.

T3. @WerenskiR

John Deere Classic Friday tee times

The 2023 John Deere Classic will resume on Friday at 7:45 am with D.A. Points, William McGirt and Dylan Wu. The pairing of Sung Kang, Geoff Ogilvy and Scott Brown will follow suit at 7:56 am. Notably, Grayson Murray will tee off with Derek Lamely and Paul Haley II at 8:07 am.

Meanwhile, John Deere Classic leader Jonas Blixt will take a late tee off at 1:10 pm alongside Troy Merritt and Henrik Norlander.

Here are the Round 2 tee times for the John Deere Classic:

1st tee

7:45 am - D.A. Points, William McGirt, Dylan Wu

7:56 am - Sung Kang, Geoff Ogilvy, Scott Brown

8:07 am - Grayson Murray, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II

8:18 am - Nico Echavarria, Richy Werenski, Tyler Duncan

8:29 am - K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Marin Laird

8:40 am - Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb

8:51 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Sam Ryder, Vince Whaley

9:02 am - S.Y. Noh, Sean O’Hair, David Lipsky

9:13 am - Martin Trainer, Chris Stroud, Greg Chalmers

9:24 am - Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, Joseph Bramlett

9:35 am - Kyle Westmoreland, Akshay Bhatia, Yuto Katsuragawa

9:46 am - MJ Daffue, Brent Grant, Anders Larson

9:57 am - Carl Yuan, Brandon Matthews, William Mouw

1:10 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Greyson Sigg

1:21 pm - Ryan Palmer, Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower

1:32 pm - Patton Kizzire, Kramer Hickok, Callum Tarren

1:43 pm - Seamus Power, Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk

1:54 pm - Taylor Moore, Chris Kirk, Russell Henley

2:05 pm - Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson, Denny McCarthy

2:16 pm - Keith Mitchell, Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard

2:27 pm - Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair, Matthias Schwab

2:38 pm - James Hahn, Cameron Percy, Doc Redman

2:49 pm - Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy

3:00 pm - Austin Cook, Wesley Bryan, Ben Taylor

3:11 pm - Tano Goya, Augusto nunez, Marcus Byrd

3:22 pm - Reid Martin, Kaito Onishi, Gordon Sargent

10th tee

7:45 am - Kelly Kraft, Harry Higgs, Alex Smalley

7:56 am - Adam Long, Ben An, Davis Thompson

8:07 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

8:18 am - J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Michael Kim

8:29 am - Nick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka

8:40 am - Nick Hardy, Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg

8:51 am - Dylan Frittelli, Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery

9:02 am - Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens

9:13 am - Aaron Baddeley, Jonathan Byrd, Austin Smotherman

9:24 am - David Lingmerth, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon

9:35 am - Kevin Tway, Ryan Armour, Kyle Stanley

9:46 am - Trevor Cone, Ryan Gerard, Michael Thorbjornsen

9:57 am - Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Tommy Kuhl

1:10 pm - Troy Merritt, Jonas Blixt, Henrik Norlander

1:21 pm - Cody Gribble, Brian Stuard, Kevin Yu

1:32 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young, Harrison Endycott

1:43 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Jim Herman

1:54 pm - Adam Svensson, Trey Mullinax, Brendon Todd

2:05 pm - Ryan Brehm, Brian Gay, Bradnt Snedeker

2:16 pm - Chez Reavie, Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin

2:27 pm - Jimmy Walker, Nick Watney, Chad Collins

2:38 pm - Nate Lashley, Peter Malnati, Hank Lebioda

2:49 pm - Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore, Derek Ernst

3:00 pm - Ricky Barnes, Andrew Novak, Zecheng Dou

3:11 pm - Michael Gligic, Kevin Roy, Ross Streelman

3:22 pm - Scott Harrington, Matti Schmid, Jay Giannetto

Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour John Deere Classic 2023 will be updated after Friday's play.

