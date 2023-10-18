2023 Zozo Championships Round 2 pairings and tee times explored

The 2023 Zozo Championship, the fourth event in the FedEx Fall series, takes center stage at the Narashino Country Club in Inzai, Japan. This competition brings together the world's top golfers, vying for their share of an impressive $8.5 million purse, with the winner set to claim a remarkable $1,530,000 prize money.

One of the major highlights of this event is the return of defending champion Keegan Bradley. He's all set to defend his Zozo Championship title against a field of 78 players. Among them, an impressive 16 players are ranked in the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

As golf fans eagerly await the 2023 Zozo Championship, here's what you need to know about the tee times and groupings for Round 2.

2023 Zozo Championship Round 2 tee times and groupings (All times as per ET)

Cam Davis of Australia hits his tee shot on the 18th hole ahead of ZOZO Championship (Image via Getty)

Tee No. 1:

Ben Griffin, Justin Suh, Kensei Hirata - 7:45 pm

Hayden Buckley, Ben Taylor, Young-han Song - 7:56 pm

Nick Taylor, J.J. Spaun, Tom Hoge - 8:07 pm

Emiliano Grillo, Davis Riley, Garrick Higgo - 8:18 pm

Michael Kim, Sam Ryder, Dylan Wu - 8:29 pm

David Lipsky, Andrew Novak, Ryataro Nagano - 8:40 pm

Satoshi Kodaira, Zac Blair, Harry Hall - 8:51 pm

Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry, Taiga Semikawa - 9:02 pm

Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Champ, Ryo Ishikawa - 9:13 pm

K.H. Lee, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott - 9:24 pm

Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Xander Schauffele - 9:35 pm

Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Takumi Kanaya - 9:46 pm

S.H. Kim, Sam Stevens, Justin Lower - 9:57 pm

Tee No. 10:

Alex Noren, Tyson Alexander, Shugo Imahira - 7:45 pm

Beau Hossler, Nicolai Hojgaard, Ryo Hisatsune - 7:56 pm

Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Kaito Onishi - 8:07 pm

Vincent Norrman, Nick Hardy, Cam Davis - 8:18 pm

Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama - 8:29 pm

Taylor Montgomery, Min Woo Lee, Keita Nakajima - 8:40 pm

David Lingmerth, Callum Tarren, Yuki Inamori - 8:51 pm

Aaron Baddeley, Robby Shelton, Mikumu Horikawa - 9:02 pm

Matt Wallace, Mackenzie Hughes, Joel Dahmen - 9:13 pm

Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, Adam Schenk - 9:24 pm

Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, Austin Eckroat - 9:35 pm

Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Aguri Iwasaki - 9:46 pm

Aaron Rai, Kevin Yu, Trevor Werbylo - 9:57 pm