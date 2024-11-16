2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be played on Sunday, November 17 at Port Royal Golf Course, Bermuda. Players have been grouped in trios and will tee off on both the 1st and 10th tees to avoid another suspension due to darkness.

Rafael Campos, Andrew Novak, and Justin Lower will play in the main group, which will have the last tee time of the day, starting on hole 1. Campos and Novak lead the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at 16-under with Lower in third. All three are looking for their first PGA Tour victory.

Wesley Bryan, Lucas Glover and Troy Merritt will be in the penultimate group, also off the first tee, with a chance to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Bryan is three shots off the lead, while Glover and Merritt are four shots back.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Round 4 tee times and pairings

Here are the tee times and pairings for the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. All times are Eastern Time:

1st Tee

6:43 AM Richy Werenski, Rico Hoey, Nick Watney

6:54 AM Joseph Bramlett, Trace Crowe, William McGirt

7:05 AM Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari, Callum Tarren

7:16 AM Tom Whitney, Pierceson Coody, Martin Laird

7:27 AM Jacob Bridgeman, Chez Reavie, Tyler Duncan

7:38 AM Robby Shelton, Brandon Wu, Garrick Higgo

7:49 AM Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Greyson Sigg, Kevin Kisner

8:00 AM Carl Yuan, Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard

8:11 AM David Lipsky, Ryan Moore, Will Gordon

8:22 AM Chad Ramey, Vince Whaley, Hayden Springer

8:33 AM Sam Ryder, Patrick Rodgers, Alex Smalley

8:44 AM Wesley Bryan, Lucas Glover, Troy Merritt

8:55 AM Rafael Campos, Andrew Novak, Justin Lower

10th tee

6:43 AM S.Y. Noh, Tyson Alexander, S.H. Kim

6:54 AM Camilo Villegas, Kevin Chappell, Jhonattan Vegas

7:05 AM Hayden Buckley, Christo Lamprecht, Maverick McNealy

7:16 AM Austin Smotherman, Nico Echavarria, Michael Kim

7:27 AM Ben Kohles, Matti Schmid, Mackenzie Hughes

7:38 AM Ryo Hisatsune, David Skinns, Cody Gribble

7:49 AM Norman Xiong, Kevin Dougherty, Ben Crane

8:00 AM Daniel Berger, Séamus Power, Dylan Wu

8:11 AM Carson Young, Henrik Norlander, Russell Knox

8:22 AM Ben Taylor, Robert Streb, Sam Stevens

8:33 AM Connor Jones, Aaron Baddeley, Egor Eroshenko

8:44 AM Chris Baker, Brendon Todd, Blaine Hale, Jr.

The results of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the penultimate event of the season, will go a long way in determining the final order of the FedEx Cup fall standings. Many players will be looking to make their mark on the PGA Tour at Port Royal Golf Course.

This is the case, for example, with one of the leaders, Rafael Campos, who came into the event ranked 147th and would move up to 80th if he wins. Wesley Bryan, on the other hand, is currently ranked 128th, but a fourth-place finish would put him in the top 125 (112th).

