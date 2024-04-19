How many PGA Tour wins do Wesley Bryan have? Golfer’s record explored

Wesley Bryan, the 34-year-old golfer from the USA, has won four professional golf tournaments in his career, including a victory at the PGA Tour event RBC Heritage in 2017.

Wesley Bryan is currently competing in the Corales Puntacana Championship, a PGA Tour event concurrently held with the RBC Heritage. Bryan had a great start in the opening round and carded a 63 with 9 under par. He was on top of the scoreboard at the end of the opening round.

Five players are positioned at the T2 position, including Troy Merritt, Charley Hoffman, Chan Kim, Justin Lower and Parker Coody. They all carded 66 with 6 under par.

The American golfer was born in 1990 in Columbia, South Carolina. Bryan did his schooling at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, South Carolina. He attended college at the University of South Carolina, where he also played college golf. Bryan won two events in college golf, the 2008 Rees Jones Intercollegiate and the 2012 Seahawk Intercollegiate.

Wesley Bryan became a professional golfer in 2012. During the initial days of his career, he played on the mini tours until he finally earned his web.com tour, now known as the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016.

2016 was a defining year in Bryan's golf career. He won three tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour. Bryan emerged victorious in the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, the third event of 2016. He got better off Julian Etulian by 1 stroke and carded scores of 66-65-71-68 with 14 under par.

A month later, Bryan won the 2016 El Bosque Mexico Championship by four strokes. He had scores of 68-63-71-67 with 19 under par. In the latter part of the year, he went on to win the 2016 Digital Ally Open. He had scores of 65-67-65-67 with 20 under par.

Wesley Bryan's major victory came in 2017 on the PGA Tour when he won the RBC Heritage over Luke Donald by one stroke. He had scores of 69-67-68-67 with 13 under par.

Wesley Bryan's best performances

Here is a quick recap of some of the best performances by Wesley Bryan in his professional career over the years after he turned professional in 2012 on different tours so far:

2017 RBC Heritage: 1 (PGA Tour)

2017 Genesis Open: T4 (PGA Tour)

2016 Chitimacha Louisiana Open: 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2016 El Bosque Mexico Championship: 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2016 Digital Ally Open: 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2017 The Honda Classic: T4 (PGA Tour)

2017 John Deere Classic: T3 (PGA Tour)

2017 Valspar Championship: T7 (PGA Tour)

2016 Lincoln Land Charity Championship: T2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2017 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament: T9 (Japan Golf Tour)

2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic: T12 (PGA Tour)

2020 Travelers Championship: T24 (PGA Tour)

2016 John Deere Classic: T8 (PGA Tour)

2020 Sanderson Farms Championship: T12 (PGA Tour)

2021 RBC Heritage: T25 (PGA Tour)

2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions: T27 (PGA Tour)

2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic: T21 (PGA Tour)

2016 Panama Claro Championship: T7 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2017 WGC - Bridgestone Invitational: T44 (World Golf Championships)

2016 Servientrega Championship: T6 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson: T26 (PGA Tour)

2020 Wyndham Championship: T31 (PGA Tour)

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii: T27 (PGA Tour)

2023 Puerto Rico Open: 6 (PGA Tour)

2016 Nashville Golf Open: T9 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2021 Sony Open in Hawaii: T32 (PGA Tour)

2022 Corales Puntacana Championship: T15 (PGA Tour)

2018 Sony Open in Hawaii: T32 (PGA Tour)

2017 CIMB Classic: T32 (PGA Tour)

2021 The Genesis Invitational: T43 (PGA Tour)

