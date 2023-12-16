“I’m extremely content” - PGA Tour golfer and Youtuber Wesley Bryan explains his decision of not returning to the Korn Ferry Tour

Former PGA Tour player turned popular YouTuber Wesley Bryan doesn't have any plans to play on the Korn Ferry Tour in the upcoming season.

Bryan is currently at the PGA Tour Q-School event at Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass. He carded a 4-under 66 in the Friday round, which included a quadruple bogey and eight birdies. He is currently tied for ninth at 4-under after two rounds.

The top 40 players at the PGA Tour Q School will earn full Korn Ferry Tour status, while the top five will get the PGA Tour card. Bryan's eyes are set on the tour card, as he's not interested in playing on the KFT.

He said, as per the Golf Channel:

"I’m extremely content playing the opportunities that I will get with my past champion status and if I play great, then I’ll have an opportunity to play a lot more, and if I play poorly, then the opportunity for YouTube is always there."

"I get a sponsor’s invite every single week I want to film. … Trying to grind it out making tens of dollars on the Korn Ferry Tour, it just doesn’t seem like a path at this point in my life I think I would take.”

Bryans said if he were a PGA Tour commissioner for a day, he would give 25 cards to the Q-School and have a smaller field with fewer Tour players. He added that there were just 12-15 guys who generated revenue and the rest were just costing Tour's money. He continued:

"So I think there are a lot of guys like me, although they’ve earned the opportunity to play out there, I just don’t think they’re doing anything other than costing the Tour money, as bad as that sounds. It’s the mules, and I’ve been associated. I’ve since pulled my name…"

The 2017 RBC Heritage winner was last seen at the RSM Classic last month where he tied for 44th.

Kyle Westmoreland carded 64 in the second round to take the joint one-stroke lead at the Q-School after 36 holes. He was tied with Blaine Hale Jr. (66) and Harrison Endycott (68) at 7-under. Harry Higgs and Trace Crow shot 65 and were tied for fourth at 6-under.

How did Wesley Bryan perform in the 2022–23 season?

Wesley Bryan made eight cuts in 19 starts this season and had just one top-ten finish. Astara Golf Championship was his only Korn Ferry Tour start this year, however, he failed to make a cut there.

Here's a look at Wesley Bryan's performance in the PGA Tour 2022-23 season:

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: CUT

The American Express: CUT

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: CUT

Puerto Rico Open: 6

Valspar Championship: CUT

Corales Puntacana Championship: CUT

RBC Heritage: CUT

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 33

Mexico Open at Vidanta: CUT

AT&T Byron Nelson: CUT

RBC Canadian Open: CUT

John Deere Classic: CUT

Barbasol Championship: T24

Barracuda Championship: T31

Wyndham Championship: 70

Fortinet Championship: CUT

Sanderson Farms Championship: T62

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: T37

The RSM Classic: T44.