2024 Charles Schwab Challenge: Odds and best bets explored

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will begin this Thursday, May 23, at Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth, Texas. This event is one of the longest running played at a single venue on the PGA Tour.
Even though this is not a signature event on the PGA Tour, the field for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is prominent, with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, and others competing.
Scottie Scheffler is going off as the favorite bet this week at (3-1) since he has won four events in the last six starts on the PGA Tour. He finished T-3 at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge and lost the playoff against Sam Burns in 2022. So, the 27-year-old golfer will hope to add this trophy to his resume this year.
Along with Scheffler, Jordan Spieth is also one of the favorites this week, as he is listed at (18-1). Spieth has won this tournament once in 2016 and has finished inside top-10 or better in the four of his last five starts.
Collin Morikawa is looking in sync with his game as he finished T4 at the PGA Championship and T3 at the Masters. Even though he has won just one trophy after his 2021 Open Championship victory, Morikawa is knocking on the doors of victory for a while and will be hopeful of breaking through this week. He is listed at (14-1) for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
2024 Charles Schwab Challenge odds
The field for this week's Charles Schwab Challenge is stacked with prominent names, and we can expect a cliffhanger of a finish at the Colonial Country Club.
Here are the odds for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge (according to CBS):
- Scottie Scheffler +300
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Max Homa +2200
- Tony Finau +3300
- Sungjae Im +3500
- Si Woo Kim +3500
- Min Woo Lee +3500
- Adam Scott +4000
- Sepp Straka +4500
- Brian Harman +4500
- Keith Mitchell +4500
- Denny McCarthy +5000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
- Tom Hoge +5000
- Chris Kirk +5500
- Harris English +5500
- Tom Kim +5500
- Justin Rose +5500
- Billy Horschel +6000
- Aaron Rai +6500
- Thomas Detry +6500
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Maverick McNealy +6500
- Taylor Moore +7000
- Daniel Berger +7000
- Keegan Bradley +7000
- Davis Thompson +7500
- J.T. Poston +7500
- Lucas Glover +8000
- Austin Eckroat +8000
- Rickie Fowler +8000
- Nicolai Højgaard +8000
- Ben Griffin +8000
- Beau Hossler +8000
- Adam Schenk +8000
- Ryan Fox +9000
- Kevin Yu +9000
- Cam Davis +9000
- Patrick Rodgers +9000
- Andrew Putnam +10000
- Mark Hubbard +11000
- Brendon Todd +11000
- Lee Hodges +11000
- Eric Cole +11000
- Chris Gotterup +12000
- Luke List +12000
- Greyson Sigg +12000
- Chesson Hadley +12000
- Sam Stevens +12000
- Doug Ghim +12000
- Webb Simpson +12000
- Emiliano Grillo +12000
- Ryo Hisatsune +12000
- Robert MacIntyre +12000
- Victor Perez +15000
- Alex Smalley +15000
- S.H. Kim +15000
- Gary Woodland +15000
- Nate Lashley +15000