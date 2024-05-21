2024 Charles Schwab Challenge: Odds and best bets explored

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will begin this Thursday, May 23, at Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth, Texas. This event is one of the longest running played at a single venue on the PGA Tour.

Even though this is not a signature event on the PGA Tour, the field for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is prominent, with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, and others competing.

Scottie Scheffler is going off as the favorite bet this week at (3-1) since he has won four events in the last six starts on the PGA Tour. He finished T-3 at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge and lost the playoff against Sam Burns in 2022. So, the 27-year-old golfer will hope to add this trophy to his resume this year.

Along with Scheffler, Jordan Spieth is also one of the favorites this week, as he is listed at (18-1). Spieth has won this tournament once in 2016 and has finished inside top-10 or better in the four of his last five starts.

Collin Morikawa one of the favorite golfers for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

Collin Morikawa is looking in sync with his game as he finished T4 at the PGA Championship and T3 at the Masters. Even though he has won just one trophy after his 2021 Open Championship victory, Morikawa is knocking on the doors of victory for a while and will be hopeful of breaking through this week. He is listed at (14-1) for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge odds

The field for this week's Charles Schwab Challenge is stacked with prominent names, and we can expect a cliffhanger of a finish at the Colonial Country Club.

Here are the odds for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge (according to CBS):

Scottie Scheffler +300

Collin Morikawa +1400

Jordan Spieth +1800

Max Homa +2200

Tony Finau +3300

Sungjae Im +3500

Si Woo Kim +3500

Min Woo Lee +3500

Adam Scott +4000

Sepp Straka +4500

Brian Harman +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Denny McCarthy +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Tom Hoge +5000

Chris Kirk +5500

Harris English +5500

Tom Kim +5500

Justin Rose +5500

Billy Horschel +6000

Aaron Rai +6500

Thomas Detry +6500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Taylor Moore +7000

Daniel Berger +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Davis Thompson +7500

J.T. Poston +7500

Lucas Glover +8000

Austin Eckroat +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Nicolai Højgaard +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Adam Schenk +8000

Ryan Fox +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Cam Davis +9000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Mark Hubbard +11000

Brendon Todd +11000

Lee Hodges +11000

Eric Cole +11000

Chris Gotterup +12000

Luke List +12000

Greyson Sigg +12000

Chesson Hadley +12000

Sam Stevens +12000

Doug Ghim +12000

Webb Simpson +12000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Ryo Hisatsune +12000

Robert MacIntyre +12000

Victor Perez +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

S.H. Kim +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Nate Lashley +15000