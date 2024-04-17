2024 Chevron Championship: Odds and best bets explored

One of the five Major championships in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LGPA), The Chevron Championship will be held at The Club in the Woodlands, Texas. Some of the world's most skilled female athletes will compete in the Tour's first Major of the season.

Lilia Vu returns to defend her championship after winning the Women's British Open and climbing to the top of the world rankings in 2023. But she has been replaced at the top of the rankings by Nelly Korda, who is the clear new favorite on golf betting sites to win the second Major championship at this stunning par-72 course, which is the longest on the LPGA Tour at 6,824 yards.

Nelly Korda is turning out to be the female version of Scottie Scheffler, the latest Masters champion after an incredible start to the 2024 season with three straight strokeplay titles, including another victory in the Match Play at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Nelly Korda winner of T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Five

Angel Yin to Win (+3500)

Yin returned just two weeks ago after her injury at the Shadow Creek Golf Course. However, her odds of winning the Chevron Championship 2024 are not fairly priced. Bettors can buy Yin win odds at +3500 at numerous bookmakers, which is too high for a player of her calibre.

Albane Valenzuela (+370)

Last season, 26-year-old Albane Valenzuela finished fourth and has quietly been in good form since. Recently she finished second in the Honda LPGA Thailand event. Her win is not as equivalent to Yin but she is in the top-20 market.

Miyu Yamashita (+250)

At 22 years old, Miyu Yamashita is a fantastic golfer with 11 wins on the tour and continually smashing records. Her performance on the course says everything. She made her debut at the 2022 Women's British Open and finished in 13th place. Yamashita has been priced with golfers like Cheyenne Knight and Gaby Lopez.

Lucy Li (+1100)

Li has made the cut in all five events she has played this year. The 21-year-old already owns T4, T10 and T13 finishes this season. She made a cut during the last year at the Chevron. She will be seen offered in the top 10 on an outright at 175-1.

Olivia Cowan top 20 (+1000)

Cowan was seen in the top-10s and top-20s last season. However, she did not appear in the Chevron Championship last year but has the best approach and perspective towards the game, and therefore will be seen betting to the top 20.

