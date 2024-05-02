2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, golf coverage, radio, and more

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is underway with the first round being played on May 2 at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas. All coverage and streaming times below for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson are in EST.

All four rounds of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson will be streamed on the PGA Tour's website for free. Golf Channel will provide television coverage. Peacock's stream will mirror the Golf Channel's coverage.

Fans can tune into the PGA Tour Radio available on the PGA Tour website on all four days of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

CBS will provide live TV coverage and simulcasts on the CBS Sports App and the website for only the third and fourth rounds of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Round 1

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 am - 7 pm

Live TV Coverage: Golf Channel: 4 pm - 7 pm

Live Streaming: Peacock: 4 pm - 7 pm

PGA Tour Radio: 1 pm - 7 pm

Round 2

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 am - 7 pm

Live TV Coverage: Golf Channel: 4 pm - 7 pm

Live Streaming: Peacock: 4 pm - 7 pm

PGA Tour Radio: 1 pm - 7 pm

Round 3

PGA Tour Live: 8 am - 6 pm

Early TV Coverage: Golf Channel: 1 pm - 3 pm

Live Streaming: Peacock: 1 pm - 3 pm

Live TV Coverage: CBS: 3 pm - 6 pm

Live simulcast: 3 pm - 6 pm

PGA Tour Radio: 1 pm - 6 pm

Round 4

PGA Tour Live: 8 am - 6 pm

Early TV Coverage: Golf Channel: 1 pm - 3 pm

Live Streaming: Peacock: 1 pm - 3 pm

Live TV Coverage: CBS: 3 pm - 6 pm

Live simulcast: 3 pm - 6 pm

PGA Tour Radio: 1 pm - 6 pm

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 1 Tee Times

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 1 will tee off on May 2. Defending champion Jason Day will tee off with the tournament's favored to win Jordan Speith and Sungjae Im off the 10th hole.

The Tee Times for the first round are (All timings are in EST):

1st tee

7:50 am: Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Yu

8:01 am: Cody Gribble, Sean O’Hair, Ben Griffin

8:12 am: Wesley Bryan, Nick Watney, Josh Teater

8:23 am: Matt Wallace, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ

8:34 am: Vincent Norrman, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar

8:45 am: Nico Echavarria, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell

8:56 am: Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Matti Schmid

9:07 am: Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Robby Shelton

9:18 am: Ben Martin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

9:29 am: Zecheng Dou, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

9:40 am: Jimmy Stagner, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormack

9:51 am: Ryo Hisatsune, Rico Hoey, Jarred Jeter

10:02 am: Austin Smotherman, Sami Valimaki, Brad Hopfinger

1:00 pm: Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley, Scott Gutschewski

1:11 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Beau Hossler, Dylan Wu

1:22 pm: Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh, Harry Hall

1:33 pm: Jake Knapp, Luke List, Adam Schenk

1:44 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Nick Dunlap, Byeong Hun An

1:55 pm: Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott

2:06 pm: Kevin Tway, Thomas Detry, Min Woo Lee

2:17 pm: Troy Merritt, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak

2:28 pm: S.H. Kim, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander

2:39 pm: Ryan Fox, Hayden Springer, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

2:50 pm: Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody

3:01 pm: Erik Barnes, Jorge Campillo, Taiga Semikawa

3:12 pm: David Skinns, Parker Coody, Quade Cummins

Tee 10

7:50 am: Michael Kim, Alex Noren, Justin Lower

8:01 am: C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Greyson Sigg

8:12 am: Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Ben Taylor

8:23 am: Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger

8:34 am: Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

8:45 am: Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

8:56 am: Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Doug Ghim

9:07 am: James Hahn, Zac Blair, Taylor Montgomery

9:18 am: Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles

9:29 am: Robert MacIntyre, Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn

9:40 am: Jacob Bridgeman, Blaine Hale, Jr., Max McGreevy

9:51 am: Thorbjorn Oleson, Wilson Furr, Peter Kuest

10:02 am: Max Greyserman, Norman Xiong, Kris Kim

1:00 pm: Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan, Carson Young

1:11 pm: Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson

1:22 pm: Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Sam Stevens

1:33 pm: Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Joel Dahmen

1:44 pm: Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker

1:55 pm: Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Zach Johnson

2:06 pm: Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Bronson Burgoon

2:17 pm: Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Ryan Moore

2:28 pm: Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Aaron Rai

2:39 pm: Chan Kim, Harrison Endycott, Joe Highsmith

2:50 pm: Nicholas Lindheim, Chandler Phillips, Alexander Bjork

3:01 pm: Ben Silverman, Kevin Dougherty, David Nyfjall

3:12 pm: Paul Barjon, Tom Whitney, KK Limbhasu