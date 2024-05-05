2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Tee times and grouping for the final round explored

Until now, the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson has witnessed some great golf. After three rounds of intense play, Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith has managed to secure a 1 and 2-stroke lead over Jake Knapp and Ben Kohles who are in second and third place, respectively.

Given how close the action is heading into Round 4, fans are excited to know the tee times and grouping for the final round. In the fourth round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, Maverick McNealy, Adam Scott, and Jorge Campillo will tee off at 9:00 AM ET.

The top three pairs of Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp, and Ben Kohles will tee off at 11:00 AM. Tee No. 10 will witness Taiga Semikawa, Mark Hubbard, and Dylan Wu tee off at 9:00 AM whereas Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler, and Tom Whitney will be the last ones to tee off at 11:00 AM.

On Sunday, bad weather is anticipated due to which the players will be in groups of three off Nos. 1 and 10 tees. Going ahead, it will be very interesting to see if Pendrith can win the competition, or whether Knapp or Kohles overtake him to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024.

The following are the tee times for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, Round 4

Tee No. 1

9:00 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Adam Scott, Jorge Campillo

9:12 a.m. – Luke List, Aaron Baddeley, Nico Echavarria

9:24 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Alex Smalley, Adam Schenk

9:36 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Justin Lower, Andrew Novak

9:48 a.m. – S.H. Kim, Keith Mitchell, Chris Gotterup

10:00 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai

10:12 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Ben Griffin, Si Woo Kim

10:24 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Sung Kang, Min Woo Lee

10:36 a.m. – Kevin Tway, Vince Whaley, Byeong Hun An

10:48 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Kelly Kraft

11:00 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp, Ben Kohles

Tee No. 10

9:00 a.m. – Taiga Semikawa, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

9:12 a.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Rafael Campos, Kevin Dougherty

9:24 a.m. – Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Davis Riley, Ryan McCormick

9:36 a.m. – Henrik Norlander, Carson Young, Tom Hoge

9:48 a.m. – David Skinns, Austin Cook, Max McGreevy

10:00 a.m. – Harrison Endycott, K.H. Lee, Tom Kim

10:12 a.m. – Kris Kim (a), Tyson Alexander, Martin Laird

10:24 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen, Scott Piercy

10:36 a.m. – Ben Martin, Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes

10:48 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Hayden Buckley, S.Y. Noh

11:00 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler, Tom Whitney