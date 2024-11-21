2024 CME Group Tour Championship round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The CME Group Tour Championship begins this Thursday, November 21, at the Tiburon Golf Club in Florida. The field for the event is made up of the season's top 60, and the players have been grouped according to the circuit's internal rankings.
Nelly Korda and Haeran Ryu, ranked first and second in the Race to CME Globe, will play in the final group. Other interesting groups include Lydia Ko and Ayaka Furue and Ruoning Yin and Hannah Green.
2024 CME Group Tour Championship Round 1 Tee Times and Pairings
Here are the tee times and pairings for the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship. All times are Eastern Time:
- 07:45 AM: Hyo Joo Kim, Carlota Ciganda
- 07:55 AM: Ryann O'Toole, Leona Maguire
- 08:05 AM: Linnea Strom, Mi Hyang Lee
- 08:15 AM: Arpichaya Yubol, Minjee Lee
- 08:25 AM: Bailey Tardy, Madelene Sagstrom
- 08:35 AM: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Lexi Thompson
- 08:45 AM: Angel Yin, Xiyu Lin
- 08:55 AM: Albane Valenzuela, Grace Kim
- 09:05 AM: Allisen Corpuz, Moriya Jutanugarn
- 09:15 AM: Andrea Lee, Jenny Shin
- 09:25 AM: Marina Alex, Jasmine Suwannapura
- 09:35 AM: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Amy Yang
- 09:45 AM: Esther Henseleit, Ariya Jutanugarn
- 09:55 AM: Lucy Li, Yealimi Noh
- 10:05 AM: Charley Hull, Sarah Schmelzel
- 10:15 AM: Narin An, Gabriela Ruffels
- 10:25 AM: Nasa Hataoka, Nataliya Guseva
- 10:35 AM: A Lim Kim, Linn Grant
- 10:45 AM: Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho
- 10:55 AM: Rose Zhang, Jin Hee Im
- 11:05 AM: Yuka Saso, Patty Tavatanakit
- 11:15 AM: Hye-Jin Choi, Maja Stark
- 11:25 AM: Chanettee Wannasaen, Celine Boutier
- 11:35 AM: Ally Ewing, Brooke M. Henderson
- 11:45 AM: Lilia Vu, Jin Young Ko
- 11:55 AM: Mao Saigo, Sei Young Kim
- 12:05 PM: Jeeno Thitikul, Lauren Coughlin
- 12:15 PM: Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green
- 12:25 PM: Lydia Ko, Ayaka Furue
- 12:35 PM: Nelly Korda, Haeran Ryu
The day before the CME Group Tour Championship, the LPGA Tour hosted its Awards Gala. Several of the tour's annual awards were presented at the ceremony.
Nelly Korda picked up the two trophies recognizing her as the winner of the Rolex Annika Major Award and the Player of the Year Award. The world number one had this to say (via ESPN)
"It's been crazy, it's been such a fun year, full of ups and downs, but I am so, so grateful for my team sitting right here. It's been an amazing year and I'm so grateful to be doing what I love."
Lydia Ko received the Heather Farr Perseverance Award, given for "hard work, dedication and love of the game of golf." During the 2024 season, Ko became the 26th player to be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.
At the CME Group Tour Championship, Ally Ewing received the Founders Award, which is given to the player who "best exemplifies the spirit, ideals and values of the LPGA through her conduct and actions." Other honorees included first-time winners Lauren Coughlin, Bailey Tardy and Linnea Strom.