2024 CME Group Tour Championship round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The CME Group Tour Championship begins this Thursday, November 21, at the Tiburon Golf Club in Florida. The field for the event is made up of the season's top 60, and the players have been grouped according to the circuit's internal rankings.

Nelly Korda and Haeran Ryu, ranked first and second in the Race to CME Globe, will play in the final group. Other interesting groups include Lydia Ko and Ayaka Furue and Ruoning Yin and Hannah Green.

Expand Tweet

Trending

2024 CME Group Tour Championship Round 1 Tee Times and Pairings

Here are the tee times and pairings for the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship. All times are Eastern Time:

07:45 AM: Hyo Joo Kim, Carlota Ciganda

07:55 AM: Ryann O'Toole, Leona Maguire

08:05 AM: Linnea Strom, Mi Hyang Lee

08:15 AM: Arpichaya Yubol, Minjee Lee

08:25 AM: Bailey Tardy, Madelene Sagstrom

08:35 AM: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Lexi Thompson

08:45 AM: Angel Yin, Xiyu Lin

08:55 AM: Albane Valenzuela, Grace Kim

09:05 AM: Allisen Corpuz, Moriya Jutanugarn

09:15 AM: Andrea Lee, Jenny Shin

09:25 AM: Marina Alex, Jasmine Suwannapura

09:35 AM: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Amy Yang

09:45 AM: Esther Henseleit, Ariya Jutanugarn

09:55 AM: Lucy Li, Yealimi Noh

10:05 AM: Charley Hull, Sarah Schmelzel

10:15 AM: Narin An, Gabriela Ruffels

10:25 AM: Nasa Hataoka, Nataliya Guseva

10:35 AM: A Lim Kim, Linn Grant

10:45 AM: Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho

10:55 AM: Rose Zhang, Jin Hee Im

11:05 AM: Yuka Saso, Patty Tavatanakit

11:15 AM: Hye-Jin Choi, Maja Stark

11:25 AM: Chanettee Wannasaen, Celine Boutier

11:35 AM: Ally Ewing, Brooke M. Henderson

11:45 AM: Lilia Vu, Jin Young Ko

11:55 AM: Mao Saigo, Sei Young Kim

12:05 PM: Jeeno Thitikul, Lauren Coughlin

12:15 PM: Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green

12:25 PM: Lydia Ko, Ayaka Furue

12:35 PM: Nelly Korda, Haeran Ryu

The day before the CME Group Tour Championship, the LPGA Tour hosted its Awards Gala. Several of the tour's annual awards were presented at the ceremony.

Nelly Korda picked up the two trophies recognizing her as the winner of the Rolex Annika Major Award and the Player of the Year Award. The world number one had this to say (via ESPN)

"It's been crazy, it's been such a fun year, full of ups and downs, but I am so, so grateful for my team sitting right here. It's been an amazing year and I'm so grateful to be doing what I love."

Lydia Ko received the Heather Farr Perseverance Award, given for "hard work, dedication and love of the game of golf." During the 2024 season, Ko became the 26th player to be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

At the CME Group Tour Championship, Ally Ewing received the Founders Award, which is given to the player who "best exemplifies the spirit, ideals and values of the LPGA through her conduct and actions." Other honorees included first-time winners Lauren Coughlin, Bailey Tardy and Linnea Strom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback