2024 DP World Tour Championship round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 DP World Tour Championship will play its third round on Saturday, November 16 on the Earth Course at Jumeira Golf Estates in Dubai. Following the results of the second round, groups have been rearranged so that the leaders will have the last tee times of the day.

DP World Tour Championship leader Antoine Rozner will play with Rory McIlroy in the final group. McIlroy is tied for second with Tyrrell Hatton, who will play with Joaquin Niemann in the previous group.

Two players who will be on the PGA Tour in 2025, Jesper Svensson and Rasmus Højgaard, will play together in the third round of the DP World Tour Championship. Also paired together are Sebastian Söderberg and Matteo Manassero, who will be competing for their American Tour cards.

2024 DP World Tour Championship Round 3 Tee Times and Pairings

Below are the tee times and pairings for the third round of the DP World Tour Championship. All times are Eastern Time, some times are Friday night due to the time difference:

11:20 PM Aaron Cockerill and David Ravetto

Aaron Cockerill and David Ravetto 11:30 PM Dan Bradbury and Angel Hidalgo

Dan Bradbury and Angel Hidalgo 11:40 PM Sebastian Söderberg and Matteo Manassero

Sebastian Söderberg and Matteo Manassero 11:50 PM Connor Syme and Francesco Laporta

Connor Syme and Francesco Laporta 00:00 AM Andy Sullivan and Julien Guerrier

Andy Sullivan and Julien Guerrier 00:10 AM Ewen Ferguson and Thorbjørn Olesen

Ewen Ferguson and Thorbjørn Olesen 00:20 AM Matthew Jordan and Joe Dean

Matthew Jordan and Joe Dean 00:35 AM Jordan Smith and Frederic Lacroix

Jordan Smith and Frederic Lacroix 00:45 AM Thriston Lawrence and Niklas Norgaard

Thriston Lawrence and Niklas Norgaard 00:55 AM Adrian Meronk and Sam Bairstow

Adrian Meronk and Sam Bairstow 1:05 AM Johannes Veerman and Yannik Paul

Johannes Veerman and Yannik Paul 1:15 AM Justin Rose and Daniel Brown

Justin Rose and Daniel Brown 1:25 AM Rikuya Hoshino and Min Woo Lee

Rikuya Hoshino and Min Woo Lee 1:40 AM Nacho Elvira and Romain Langasque

Nacho Elvira and Romain Langasque 1:50 AM Guido Migliozzi and Laurie Canter

Guido Migliozzi and Laurie Canter 2:00 AM Alex Fitzpatrick and Billy Horschel

Alex Fitzpatrick and Billy Horschel 2:10 AM Darius Van Driel and Tom Mckibbin

Darius Van Driel and Tom Mckibbin 2:20 AM Ugo Coussaud and Adam Scott

Ugo Coussaud and Adam Scott 2:30 AM Adrian Otaegui and Jorge Campillo

Adrian Otaegui and Jorge Campillo 2:45 AM Robert MacIntyre and Paul Waring

Robert MacIntyre and Paul Waring 2:55 AM Matt Wallace and Tommy Fleetwood

Matt Wallace and Tommy Fleetwood 3:05 AM Keita Nakajima and Shane Lowry

Keita Nakajima and Shane Lowry 3:15 AM Jesper Svensson and Rasmus Højgaard

Jesper Svensson and Rasmus Højgaard 3:25 AM Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton

Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton 3:35 AM Rory McIlroy and Antoine Rozner

Antoine Rozner leads the DP World Tour Championship at nine-under after carding a second round 65. The Frenchman is seeking his fourth victory on the European Tour.

Rozner is also one of the players with a chance to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the season, although he is currently outside the group of 10. The DP World Tour Championship leader started the Race to Dubai in 23rd place with 1,447.16 points.

That puts him just 299.46 points behind Jordan Smith, who is currently in position to collect the final PGA Tour card to be awarded. A top-5 finish at the Tour Championship would earn Rozner 400 points or more (depending on position), while a win would earn him 2,000 points.

