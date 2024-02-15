2024 Genesis Invitational parking details: All you need to know about spectator parking at the Riviera Golf course

The Genesis Invitational is the flagship event of the PGA Tour in the Los Angeles area and attracts a large crowd. Massive fan movements bring with them a series of measures for the best organization of the event. In that group are those related to parking.

Fans must park their vehicles in the Santa Monica area, about four miles from Pacific Palisades, where the Riviera Country Club is located. There will be seven parking structures available for Genesis Invitational attendees to park their cars.

The official website of the Genesis Invitational states that there will be parking restrictions on the roads surrounding the Riviera Country Club during the event. The hours of the restrictions will be from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm (local time).

Of course, there is no need to walk to the Riviera Country Club for fans parking in Santa Monica. There will be tournament shuttles departing from nearby available parking structures to the event venue.

Specifically, the departure and arrival points for the tournament shuttles will be on Wilshire Boulevard between 2nd St. and 3rd St. (Santa Monica) and at the Main Entrance (Riviera Country Club). They will be available in both directions between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and their departure frequency will be on demand.

Genesis Invitational 2024: Other Important Information for Fans

Fans with disabilities will be provided with a golf cart shuttle service within the course to follow the tournament. These shuttles can be boarded at the following locations (via genesis invitational.com):

"At the main entrance, adjacent to the 1st fairway

14 green

17 green

Military Pavilion located players right of 10 fairway

Clubhouse lobby entrance upon request"

All tickets are digital and must be purchased online at the event's official platform (https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-genesis-invitational-tickets/). Cash payments are not accepted to access the Riviera Country Club facilities during the tournament.

The tournament also establishes a protocol for fan behavior, which seeks to facilitate the smooth running of the competition. The protocol follows the PGA Tour policies and establishes the following prohibitions:

No bags larger than 6″ x 6″ x 6″, including carrying cases, backpacks, camera bags or chair bags

No clear plastic, vinyl or other carry items larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″

No plastic, metal or glass cups, cans or containers of any kind except for medical or infant needs

No computers or laptops

No fireworks or laser pointers

No lawn or oversize chairs, seat cushions or bicycles

No pets, except for service animals

No knives, firearms or weapons of any kind

No video cameras (all week)

No No point and shoot, film or DSLR cameras (During Competition Rounds)

No beverages (patrons may not bring in or exit with beverages) or coolers

No radios or TVs

No outside memorabilia including pin flags, signs, posters or banners

Fans must also adhere to the designated Autograph Zones on the course. Soliciting autographs from players elsewhere on the course is strictly prohibited, including during practice rounds or range sessions.