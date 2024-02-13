Where is The Genesis Invitational 2024 being played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 Genesis Invitational will take place at the Riviera Country Club from February 15 to 18. The tournament is one of the eight Signature Events of the PGA Tour, featuring a limited field.

Riviera Country Club is a private club that is known for hosting golf and tennis tournaments. It has a golf course and tennis courts and is located in the Westside neighborhood of Los Angeles, California

The golf course was designed by renowned architect William P. Bell and George C. Thomas. The venue is best known for hosting the Genesis Invitational and it will be hosting the 62nd edition of the tournament in 2024.

The course was created in 1926 at an elevation of 180–330 feet. It's a private golf course that is around 7,322 yards in length. It's a 71-par golf course that has a slope rating of 137 and a course rating of 75.6.

Ted Tryba holds the record for playing the lowest round at the venue. He shot 10-under 61 in 1997. Besides the Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club hosted several major tournaments, including the 1948 US Open, the 1983 PGA Championship, the 1995 PGA Championship, the 1998 US Senior Open and the 2017 US Amateur Championship.

Genesis Invitational 2024 odds

According to CBS Sports, Scottie Scheffler has been the expert's favorite to win this week at the Riviera Country Club with odds of +700, followed by Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland.

This week's tournament features a stellar field of the world's best golfers, including nine of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings. Noticeably, Tiger Woods will also be playing this week.

Here are the odds for the golfers playing at the 2024 Genesis Invitational:

Scottie Scheffler +700

Rory McIlroy +850

Viktor Hovland +1200

Xander Schauffele +1400

Max Homa +1400

Collin Morikawa +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Sam Burns +2200

Tony Finau +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Jordan Spieth +3100

Will Zalatoris +3500

Sahith Theegala +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Adam Scott +3500

Wyndham Clark +4000

Tom Kim +4000

Jason Day +4500

Sungjae Im +5000

Si Woo Kim +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

J.T. Poston +5500

Keegan Bradley +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6000

Eric Cole +6000

Byeong Hun An +6500

Chris Kirk +7000

Cam Davis +7000

Denny McCarthy +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Emiliano Grillo +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Adam Hadwin +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Harris English +9000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Tom Hoge +11000

Taylor Montgomery +11000

Nick Taylor +11000

Lucas List +11000

Brendon Todd +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Tiger Woods +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Taylor Moore +18000

Matt Kuchar +18000

Kevin Yu +18000

Ben Griffin +18000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Nick Hardy +25000

Mackenzie Hughes +25000

Lee Hodges +25000