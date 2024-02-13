Where is The Genesis Invitational 2024 being played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 Genesis Invitational will take place at the Riviera Country Club from February 15 to 18. The tournament is one of the eight Signature Events of the PGA Tour, featuring a limited field.
Riviera Country Club is a private club that is known for hosting golf and tennis tournaments. It has a golf course and tennis courts and is located in the Westside neighborhood of Los Angeles, California
The golf course was designed by renowned architect William P. Bell and George C. Thomas. The venue is best known for hosting the Genesis Invitational and it will be hosting the 62nd edition of the tournament in 2024.
The course was created in 1926 at an elevation of 180–330 feet. It's a private golf course that is around 7,322 yards in length. It's a 71-par golf course that has a slope rating of 137 and a course rating of 75.6.
Ted Tryba holds the record for playing the lowest round at the venue. He shot 10-under 61 in 1997. Besides the Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club hosted several major tournaments, including the 1948 US Open, the 1983 PGA Championship, the 1995 PGA Championship, the 1998 US Senior Open and the 2017 US Amateur Championship.
Genesis Invitational 2024 odds
According to CBS Sports, Scottie Scheffler has been the expert's favorite to win this week at the Riviera Country Club with odds of +700, followed by Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland.
This week's tournament features a stellar field of the world's best golfers, including nine of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings. Noticeably, Tiger Woods will also be playing this week.
Here are the odds for the golfers playing at the 2024 Genesis Invitational:
- Scottie Scheffler +700
- Rory McIlroy +850
- Viktor Hovland +1200
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Max Homa +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Sam Burns +2200
- Tony Finau +2800
- Tommy Fleetwood +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3100
- Will Zalatoris +3500
- Sahith Theegala +3500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
- Cameron Young +3500
- Adam Scott +3500
- Wyndham Clark +4000
- Tom Kim +4000
- Jason Day +4500
- Sungjae Im +5000
- Si Woo Kim +5500
- Russell Henley +5500
- Nicolai Hojgaard +5500
- J.T. Poston +5500
- Keegan Bradley +6000
- Hideki Matsuyama +6000
- Eric Cole +6000
- Byeong Hun An +6500
- Chris Kirk +7000
- Cam Davis +7000
- Denny McCarthy +7500
- Sepp Straka +8000
- Kurt Kitayama +8000
- Emiliano Grillo +8000
- Corey Conners +8000
- Beau Hossler +8000
- Adam Hadwin +8000
- Patrick Rodgers +9000
- Harris English +9000
- Rickie Fowler +10000
- Brian Harman +10000
- Andrew Putnam +10000
- Adam Schenk +10000
- Tom Hoge +11000
- Taylor Montgomery +11000
- Nick Taylor +11000
- Lucas List +11000
- Brendon Todd +11000
- Adam Svensson +11000
- Tiger Woods +15000
- Lucas Glover +15000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
- Charley Hoffman +15000
- Taylor Moore +18000
- Matt Kuchar +18000
- Kevin Yu +18000
- Ben Griffin +18000
- Nick Dunlap +20000
- Nick Hardy +25000
- Mackenzie Hughes +25000
- Lee Hodges +25000