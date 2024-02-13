What does Sun Day Red’s logo mean? Story behind Tiger Woods’ new brand name and logo explored

Tiger Woods has finally unveiled his new clothing brand, Sun Day Red, on Monday, February 12. The brand comes in collaboration with Woods' golf equipment sponsors, TaylorMade

Sun Day Red (SDR) represents the legacy of Tiger Woods. Its name bears resemblance to the iconic red outfit of the ace golfer on Sunday and even its logo has a story. According to the brand's official website, the logo is an obvious nod to Woods' extremely successful career. The 15 stripes on the tiger in the symbol stand for Woods' 15 major championships.

There is a deeper connotation associated with the brand name Sun Day Red. The initial term, sun, was born "from a love for being outside in the sun." 'Day' refers to golf tournaments, which typically take place during the day, and red represents the brand's strength color.

As per the official website of the brand, Sun Day Red represents:

"More than just luxury-quality apparel. It's a legacy in the making, a testament to Tiger's enduring impact on golf and beyond. As Sun Day Red prepares to make its mark, one thing is clear: it's much bigger and broader than a mere golf brand. It's a leap forward, a celebration of excellence in execution, and a love for playing and competing that has defined Tiger's life."

"Sunday red is me" - Tiger Woods reveals the reason behind his Sunday Red outfit

Tiger Woods is famously known for donning red on Sundays throughout his professional career. Since his school days, golfers have followed this tradition.

Woods has previously stated in interviews that he grew up wearing red since his mother insisted he wear it when he was in school. At the launch of his new brand on Monday, February 12, the American disclosed the inspiration for his distinctive clothing and credited his mother, Kultida Woods, for the creation of Sun Day Red.

Woods said (as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter):

"Sunday red is me. I’ve worn red on Sundays. It started with mom. Mom thought being a Capricorn that my power color was red, and so I wore red as a junior golfer and won some tournaments. It’s weird, then I go to university that is red, Stanford, where we wore red on the final day that we played in every single tournament. Every single tournament that I’ve played as a professional, I’ve worn red. It has just become synonymous with me. That’s who I am. Sun Day Red.”

Tiger Woods is set to compete at this week's Genesis Invitational Open from February 15 to 18 and fans will be eager to see if he debuts his Sun Day Red apparel during the event.