Watch: Tiger Woods’ new Sun Day Red brand’s polos, hats and gloves on display at the launch event

Tiger Woods launched his new clothing brand, Sun Day Red, in collaboration with TaylorMade ahead of the start of the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open. Following his split with Nike last month after 27 years, fans were eagerly waiting for his new move.

The legendary golfer even teased his new brand on social media by posting cryptic messages that read, "The vision remains the same" and "A new day rises" with the date "2.12.24". The ace golfer finally unveiled what the posts were actually about in a press conference on Monday, February 12.

Tiger Woods launched a brand new clothing brand named "Sun Day Red" as an indication of his iconic "Sunday Red Outfit" that he wore on the last day of professional tournaments in his career.

His new brand's polos, hats and gloves were on display at the launch event. Besides his iconic "Sunday Red" outfit, the brand also launched hoodies, Tiger Woods' famous golf hat, gloves, shoes and other outfits.

You can check out the exclusive collection of Sun Day Red in the videos below:

"Sun Day Red will embody a love of playing"- Tiger Woods on the launch of his new brand

Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red brand has been making headlines for the last few weeks since an application for trademark filing for the brand went viral on the internet.

A few weeks ago, TaylorMade's trademark filing for Sun Day Red (SDR) was circulated on the internet with pictures of its logo. Fans were hoping that Woods could collaborate with his golf equipment brand for the apparel deal as well and finally, the brand was launched on Monday.

During the press conference for the launch event, Woods spoke about his new brand and said that he had created it from his experience and what had helped him play better on the golf course. The 15-time Major champion said (via ABC News):

“I have learned so much over the years and have a lifetime of experience adjusting my apparel and footwear to help me play better based on the way it was constructed,” stated the world champion. “There are things that I could tell you that no one knew I was doing over the years. I’m ready to share those secrets with the world.

Adding to his statement, Woods appreciated TaylorMade's golf equipment and showed confidence that they would be great with the apparel brand as well. He said:

“Sun Day Red will embody a love of playing and competing, and we are for people that share those values, whether it’s on the course, or in life. We will be anchored to putting the athlete first in the product decisions we make. TaylorMade Golf has been a great partner on the equipment side. They have the best people who I deeply trust, and they can bring this to life like no one else.

Tiger Woods will compete at this week's Genesis Invitational Open, his first tournament of the year. The event will take place from February 15 to 18 and will have a cutline after 36 holes.

If Woods could make it to the final round of the tournament, fans are likely to see him in his iconic final-round outfit from Sun Day Red.