“It's just become synonymous with me” - Tiger Woods details the reason behind naming his new brand ‘Sun Day Red’

A month after ending the 27-year-old relationship with Nike, Tiger Woods unveiled the new 'Sun Day Red' apparel line in collaboration with TaylorMade Golf on Monday, February 12. Revealing the reason behind naming the line 'Sun Day Red', he said it became synonymous with him over the years.

Woods is set to start the 2024 PGA Tour season this week with the Genesis Invitational, which commences on Thursday, February 15. Every golf fan was anticipating what brand he would be sporting this week at the Riviera Country Club. He answered all the queries, announcing the 'Sun Day Red' line on Monday afternoon at an event in Los Angeles.

Speaking at the event, Woods said that the tradition of wearing red started with his mother Kultida who believed red was his power color. He said, as per the PGA Tour:

"Mom thought being a Capricorn that my power color was red, so I wore red as a junior golfer and I won some tournaments. Lo and behold, I go to a university that is red, Stanford is red. We wore red on the final day of every single tournament, and then every single tournament I've played as a professional I've worn red. It's just become synonymous with me."

Last month, the 82-time PGA Tour winner announced its split with Nike, the only brand he had worn since his professional debut. The PNC Championship 2023 was the last event where he was seen sporting the leading apparel brand.

"It's the right time in my life," Woods added. "It's transitional. I'm not a kid anymore. I want to have a brand I'm proud of going forward."

"I'm ready to share those secrets with the world" - Tiger Woods promises Sun Day Red to be 'athlete first' in product decision

Tiger Woods' new clothing line, Sun Day Red, promises to represent the golfer's vision of golfwear, inspired by his years of experience. As per the official website, the clothing features enhanced seaming to facilitate full motion and a free swing, as well as two-way zippers and pocket seaming to reduce bulk.

Besides, the collars and cuffs are designed to reflect the preferences of the ace golfer. Woods was quoted as saying, via Sun Day Red:

"I have learned so much over the years and have a lifetime of experience adjusting my apparel and footwear to help me play better based on the way it was constructed. There are things that I could tell you that no one knew I was doing over the years.

"I'm ready to share those secrets with the world. Sun Day Red will embody a love of playing and competing, and we are for people that share those values, whether it's on the course, or in life. We will be anchored to putting the athlete first in the product decisions we make."

The Sun Day Red line will launch on May 1 under TaylorMade but will operate independently from the parent company, according to TaylorMade's CEO, David Abeles. Its office is located in San Clemente, California, rather than in Carlsbad, where TaylorMade is based. Brad Blankinship will lead Sun Day Red and oversee day-to-day management.