This year's PNC Championship 2023 was once again star-studded, featuring former major champions, World Golf Hall of Famers, and senior tour superstars competing in a fun two-day event last weekend.

While the 20 golf superstars took center stage at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club, they were accompanied by their family members, who were not professionals. On one hand, the event featured 84-year-old Lee Trevino making his 26th start here. On the other hand, we had 12-year-old Will McGee, accompanying her mother Annika Sorenstam for the second time.

Besides McGee, other kids also made an impression at the PNC Championship in 2023. In this article, we will look at four young players who were exceptional over the two days at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club.

Four youngsters who impressed at the PNC Championship 2023

1) Will McGee

Will McGee hugs his mother, Annika Sorenstam, at the PNC Championship

While most eyes were on Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods, it was Will McGee who seemed to have enjoyed the most at this year's PNC Championship.

McGee and Annika Sorenstam finished T11 at 15-under, 11 strokes behind the lead, but the young kid showed that he had some talent. The 12-year-old youngster made a solid eagle putt in the Saturday round and also made a perfect bunker shot on the final hole of the event before doffing his cap toward the spectators.

McGee was a bit emotional walking down the 18th, as he would have to wait for a year to come back here.

"It’s the best week of my year and life I have," Will said as per Golf Digest. "It’s so much fun being able to do it with her. Thank you PNC for everything."

2) Cameron Kuchar

Cameron Kuchar at the PNC Championship 2023: Final Round

Cameron Kuchar and his dad, Matt Kuchar, shot 19-under at the PNC Championship and finished fifth. However, given the start they had, they could have won the event if they had done a little better on Sunday.

The Kuchar duo carded 57 in the first round, and Cameron displayed some great shot-making and clutch putts. The 16-year-old competes on the South Florida PGA Junior Medalist Tour, where Charlie Woods and Justin Leonard’s son, Luke, also play.

3) Izzi Stricker

Izzi Stricker at the PNC Championship 2023

Steve Stricker was delighted to make his PNC Championship 2023 debut after slight modifications were made to the rules. This also gave his youngest daughter, Izzi, a chance to compete with the heavyweights of professional golf at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club.

In her own words, it was nerve-wracking on the first tee, but the nerves settled soon as she did well for the first time. The 17-year-old is set to be on the golf team in Wisconsin beginning next year. She is already a two-time state champion and the 2023 Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin State Co-Player of the Year.

4) Brady Duval

David Duval watching his son Brady at the PNC Championship 2023

Team Duval fell two strokes short of Team Langer as they finished runner-up at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club. However, David Duval's son, Brady, left quite an impression on everyone.

Brady, who is a freshman on the golf team at Coastal Carolina, finished the event in style as he made an eagle on the final hole on Sunday.

Before signing for the college, Brady had won the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Amundi Evian Senior Showcase last December after aggregating at 11-under.