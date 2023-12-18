Who is Will McGee? All you need to know about the 12-year-old PNC Championship star

Will McGee the 12-year-old son of golf legend Annika Sorenstam, stole the spotlight during the 2023 PNC Championship. The young prodigy showcased his skills on the 18th hole of the second round, leaving spectators and fans in awe of his promising golf career.

Will McGee is the son of Annika Sorenstam, a 10-time champion in the world of golf, and Mike McGee. Born on March 21, 2011, Will faced an early challenge, being born thirteen weeks premature. However, his resilience and fighting spirit have propelled him into the world of golf, following in the footsteps of his accomplished mother.

Living with his parents in Orlando, Florida, Will is immersed in a golf-rich environment that has undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping his burgeoning talent.

Annika opens up about Will McGee's birth journey

In an interview with Graham Bensinger two years ago, Annika Sorenstam and her husband Mike McGee opened up about the tumultuous birth journey of their son, Will McGee.

Mike, expressing raw emotion, revealed a haunting moment of doubt and fear, confessing, "I think I lost our son." The couple endured an intense emotional roller coaster during Will's premature birth and subsequent eight-week stay in the NICU.

Despite the gripping challenges, the McGee family's resilience and the triumphant story of Will's journey from vulnerability to golf prodigy underscore the power of love, hope, and determination in overcoming life's most daunting obstacles.

The story of Will's name change from Nicholas Alexander

Will's journey began with the name Nicholas Alexander, but after a challenging pregnancy, Annika Sorenstam and Mike McGee made a decision to rename their son "Will." Recognizing the strength and willpower needed for their newborn to overcome the hurdles he faced, the name change symbolized not just a label but a profound expression of hope and determination.

Annika Sorenstam at the PNC Championship

Annika Sorenstam, a familiar face at the PNC Championship, marked her fourth participation in the 2023 edition. Her initial two appearances saw her teaming up with her father, Tom Sorenstam, while the subsequent two editions featured her playing alongside her son.

Sorenstam's debut in the PNC Championship took place in 2019, partnering with Tom, and they finished last (T19) with a score of -6. Returning in 2020, the father-daughter duo improved their position to 17th place, scoring -7.

Although Annika skipped the 2021 edition, she made a strong comeback in 2022, pairing up with her then 12-year-old son, Will McGee, who has a passion for golf. The duo finished T17 in 2022 and showed remarkable progress this year by securing the 11th position in the tournament.