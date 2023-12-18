“He said, 'Slow down, Mommy, I want to enjoy this moment'”: Annika Sorenstam tears down about playing with Will McGee at PNC Championship

The 18th hole of the second round of the 2023 PNC Championship may have been special for Annika Sorenstam, but there's no doubt it was for her son Will McGee. The 10-time major champion was stopped by the 12-year-old on her way off the course as he wanted to enjoy the moment with his mother.

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee spoke to the press at the end of their second day at the PNC Championship, on Sunday, December 17. Both seemed extremely emotional about the opportunity to play together in a tournament they considered special. Tears accompanied the words of both.

Expand Tweet

This is what Annika Sorenstam and her son had to say to NBC:

WM: [This tournament] Is the best week of my year... Thank you PNC for everything.

AS: It is [an emotional moment], because it's so much fun, we've had good time together. We wanted to do a lot better today, but I think walking together, having a good time... I was walking pretty fast on 18th, and he said, 'Slow down, Mommy, I want to enjoy this moment'. I think that's kind of what we did all week.

Sorenstam and McGee had an amazing outing at the PNC Championship, finishing T11 with a score of 15-under 129. Their overall performance included one eagle, 15 birdies, and only two bogeys, which came in the second round.

This is Will McGee's second appearance at the PNC Championship. In the 2022 edition, he and Sorenstam finished T17, scoring -10.

Annika Sorenstam at the PNC Championship

The 2023 edition is Annika Sorenstam's fourth participation in the PNC Championship. She played the first two, teaming up with her father Tom Sorenstam, while in the next two, she played with her son Will McGee.

Sorenstam made her PNC Championship debut in the 2019 edition. She and Tom finished last (T19) with a score of -6. In 2020, the father and daughter duo returned as a team and improved to 17th place, scoring -7.

Annika missed the 2021 edition but returned in 2022 with her then 11-year-old golf addict son Will McGee. They finished T17, a position they improved upon (to T11) this year.