Where is the PNC championship played? Exploring the venue, dates, and more

The PNC Championship will be the last event this year in the golf circuit and will put an end to the PGA Tour Championship season. The tournament attracts a lot of attention from fans due to its main feature: to include teams composed of professional players and their families.

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida is the golf course that has hosted the PNC Championship since 2012. It is a Greg Norman-designated, 7106-yard, par-72 course.

The PNC Championship will have a purse of $1,085,000 and will be played from December 14 to December 17, 2023. Until the 2022 edition, the tournament was played over 36 holes.

At the PNC Championship, 20 professional players are invited from the PGA Tour, the PGA Champions and the LPGA Tour. Even former players have been invited, as is the case of Annika Sorenstam.

The common denominator is that all guests must be winners of major tournaments or The Players Championship (in the case of men). The pros play a duo with a member of their family.

The tournament was founded in 1995. Initially, it was conceived as a "Father/Son Challenge," excluding women and other family members, but was modified over the years to its current format.

The reigning champion team is that of Vijay Singh and his son Qass. Among the winners are Raymond Floyd, having won it five times teaming up indistinctly with several of his sons, and Bernhard Langer, having won four editions, also teaming up with several family members.

A look at the field of the 2023 PNC Championship

The field for the event has not been officially announced, but several teams, that will be in Orlando in three weeks' time, have already been confirmed. The first of them was Team Singh (Vijay and Qass), who will be looking to defend their title.

In the last few days, the legend Tiger Woods confirmed his participation as he will be teaming up with his son Charlie. This would be Tiger's second competitive event in his return to the courses (after the Hero World Challenge).

The event will also feature female stars Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam. Korda, a fifth-place finisher at the 2022 PNC Championship, will be playing with her father, while Sorenstam will team up with her son.

Other confirmed players include John Daly (accompanied by son John Daly II), Justin Thomas (with father Mike), David Duval (with son Brady), Stewart Cink (with son Reagan) and Bernhard Langer (with son Jason).

Other teams that have already confirmed their participation are team Trevino (Lee and son Daniel), team Stricker (Steve and daughter Izzie), team Goosen (Retief and son Leo), team Furyk (Jim and son Tanner), team O'Meara (Mark and son Shaun) and team Leonard (Justin and son Luke).