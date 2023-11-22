The lineup for the 2023 PNC Championship has been announced, and needless to say, it is full of talent and potential. While regulars like John Daly and Tiger Woods will be making an appearance this year as well, Steve Stricker will make his debut at the tournament with his daughter Izzi Stricker.

Izzi Stricker has taken up in the footsteps of her father and is already in the realm of competitive golf. Just about a month ago, she defended her individual title at the Wisconsin Girls State Championship. She also led her team to a runner-up finish. Speaking about her experience at the tournament, she said via SBNation:

"Right now, all I can focus on is my team; I wanted to help all five of us bring that big, gold trophy home. Right now, I’m a little disappointed. But, individually, I’m pretty proud of myself. The last three holes are a little hard on me right now."

Steve Stricker too, has had quite an exceptional season on the Champions Tour this year. He was the vice-captain for the 2023 US Ryder Cup team. He picked up six victories in the 2023 season, along with the Charles Schwab Cup title.

Full list of Parent-Children pairs participating in the 2023 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and Charlie Wood announced that they would be participating in the 2023 PNC Championship.

Along with them, the likes of Justin Thomas, Nelly Korda and John Daly will also be at the Championship. Following is the 20-pair lineup for the 2023 PNC Championship:

John Daly and John Daly II

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

David Duval and Brady Duval

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo

Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara

Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk

Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington

Nick Price and Greg Price

Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen

Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods.

The PNC Championship will be held from December 14 to 17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes.