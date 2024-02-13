BREAKING: Tiger Woods partners with Taylor Made for Sun Day Red following Nike split

Last week, Tiger Woods teased a huge announcement. He posted a cryptic message on social media and got fans talking and speculating about what February 12, which has finally arrived, might have in store for the legendary golfer.

Ultimately, after a few days of teasers, he officially announced a partnership with the golf gear titan Taylor Made. They make gear for tons of top golfers, and now they're responsible for Sun Day Red, Woods' new brand that he will wear instead of Nike.

Many speculated that it was a big announcement for TGL, his up-and-coming simulation golf league with Rory McIlroy. Others thought it might be about his playing status on Tour.

However, prior to the 12th, TGL announced that LAGC was getting a new member that turned out to be Tommy Fleetwood. Then, Woods himself confirmed that he'll return for the Genesis Invitational this weekend, ruling both things out.

The announcement itself had to be bigger than those announcements, and it ultimately was. It was huge and relatively shocking news when Woods terminated his Nike partnership, and the replacement of sorts is a huge deal.

He's been wearing Nike gear since he turned pro in 1996. For 27 years, a Nike swoosh had adorned his hat, his shirt and everything else. When he golfed, he wore Nike, but that's changing now.

Tiger Woods officially replaces Nike with own clothing brand

On Sunday, Tiger Woods wears red. It's become a staple of his fashion sense and something fans look forward to. If he made it to round four, which he pretty much always does, he planned to wear red in his bid for victory.

Tiger Woods announced his new clothing brand

That makes it a fitting move to name his new clothing brand Sunday Red. That's something a lot of fans associate with him.

Woods, even with Nike, has largely had his own brand of apparel for a long time. The Nike hat he wore had his special logo on it. There was speculation as to who might be his new gear sponsor after he split with the sporting giant, but he's decided to make his own brand and use that instead of any of the rumored brands.