Top 5 iconic Tiger Woods x Nike moments in Golf

Tiger Woods has been with Nike for the entirety of his professional golfing career. A total of 27 years with the brand, although he has now officially called it quits on that. Throughout the years, his most impossible shots, his most impressive performances and everything else were with Nike alongside. It's made for some impressive moments and commercials that will stick with fans long after he retires.

The greatest Tiger Woods x Nike moments of all time

5) The first moment

Tiger Woods is a defining athlete. There are many golfers today who likely wouldn't be if it wasn't for Woods. His talent and presence pushed the boundaries of the game and paved the way for others. At one point, he was perhaps the most transcendent athlete of all time, and Nike knew that. Their first ad, which has many claiming "I am Tiger Woods" is a testament to how impactful he was and how legendary he would truly become.

4) Nike x Earl Woods

Expand Tweet

The golfing world is very familiar with Tiger Woods' parents, and Nike made great use of that by getting Earl Woods, his father, to narrate a commercial that remains iconic to this day. He spoke on their relationship, how he helped guide Woods and tried to mold him into a good golfer. It showed how legends are made and it connected the golfer to the brand even further. Nike and Woods were synonymous, and these ads were a huge reason why.

3) Nike's farewell

Expand Tweet

Nike itself paid homage to the legendary golfer and their relationship, saying it was an incredible ride and offered a nice tribute to him:

“You challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we're grateful.”

It's arguably the final moment in the pair's impressive partnership, but it is an iconic send-off befitting a champion. There's no hard feelings, although it's probably an emotional moment for both parties.

2) Nike commercial after 2019 Masters win

Expand Tweet

Tiger Woods shocked the world with his victory at The Masters in 2019. He was 43 years old, beaten-up with injuries and not in his prime anymore. Nike aired a special ad showcasing how long they'd been in partnership, as they transitioned flawlessly to a much younger Woods, who was also wearing red and donning Nike gear as he chased after a Major victory.

1) The Masters shot

Expand Tweet

A few aspects of this shot stand out. The first is that it was an improbable shot. The ball didn't look like it had a chance, as even the announcers said as much. The second is the close view of the ball slowly inching towards the cup. What makes this a Nike standout moment is the brand's logo rotating in and out of the viewer's eyes as the ball rolled over towards the cup. The cut to the celebrating Woods showed the Nike logo on his chest, making it an iconic Nike moment.