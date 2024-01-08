Is Tiger Woods retiring after leaving Nike sponsorship? All you need to know

Tiger Woods put an end to his partnership with Nike today. After 27 years of dominating the sport together, both in athletic feat and in stature among golf brands, they have gone their separate ways. Woods announced this today, so before he reappears on tour for the 2024 season, he's going to be without a sponsor.

This has also prompted rumors of his retirement. The legendary golfer is getting older and his poor health has been noted. He just underwent significant ankle surgery that cost him about eight months of action, and that was only for one ailment. With his sponsorship over, is retirement the next step?

Is Tiger Woods retiring?

Tiger Woods, by all accounts, is not retiring. The legendary golfer just returned to the greens after a lengthy absence, participating in the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship with his son. After two events back-to-back, retirement would be a shock.

Tiger Woods is not retiring from golf just yet

This also goes against his laid out plan. When he was first returning to the sport, he laid out what he wanted to do moving forward. He committed to playing monthly tournaments, so going back on that about a month after saying that would be shocking.

He also recently spoke on his status for the 2024 Open Championship, saying:

I do not know. I don't know what's happened or what Jack [Nicklaus], what happened over his career, or Tom [Watson] or anybody else. But as of right now, no, I'm not in, and whether or not I have to formally ask them or they invite me, or you give me an exemption or I have to go qualify, you know, who knows."

That more than implies a plan to try and play in the event, which suggests retirement isn't on the cards. Finally, Woods released a statement when he ended his deal with Nike. In it, he said people would speculate if there was a next chapter or not:

"People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!"

Once again, that indicates that Tiger Woods is not thinking about retirement right now. Even though his time with Nike is over, his time with golf is far from it. He is getting older, so it's going to happen eventually, but now is not that time and the Nike deal is not the defining moment for that.