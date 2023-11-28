Tiger Woods commits to playing monthly tournaments, eyes participation in The Genesis Invitational and The Players

Tiger Woods has not been a major competitor on the PGA Tour for some time. The legendary golfer's health issues have not allowed him to compete regularly, but that may be coming to an end. In his press conference, the first time he's spoken to the media in some time as he's been absent recovering from surgery, he revealed that he plans on playing monthly in 2024.

According to NUCLR GOLF on X (formerly Twitter), Woods committed to playing in one tournament per month, which is a major step up from his previous workload.

The golfer mentioned the Genesis Invitational and the PLAYERS Championship (often considered the fifth Major) in particular as tournaments he was looking forward to playing.

He will officially return to the sport for the Hero World Challenge, and then it looks like he will at least be a semi-regular appearance on the PGA Tour. That likely includes all the Majors, as he has standing invitations to the US Open, Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Tiger Woods aiming for major comeback in 2024

For a while, Tiger Woods rarely ever played a tournament. He couldn't handle the load with his deteriorating health, so he had to cut down on how often he appeared.

Tiger Woods aims to play once a month now

He was mostly a Majors player, which is understandable for a 47-year-old golfer who has a lengthy history of injury issues. The fact that he was out playing at all is impressive and the fact that he set a record for consecutive cuts made at The Masters while struggling with health is even more impressive.

He had to withdraw shortly after the cut was made, and he hasn't played since. Woods had to undergo ankle surgery and the legendary golfer has hardly been seen as he's been recovering.

That time period for him appears to be ending, as he was recently seen practicing. Woods has now confirmed to the media that he aims to have a significantly larger workload in the coming months, beginning with the Hero World Challenge.